Kingsford® Charcoal Announces Operation BBQ Relief Partnership

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsford, America's favorite charcoal for the past 100 years, is proud to announce its official partnership with Operation BBQ Relief (OBR), which provides meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters. As a part of the partnership, Kingsford has committed to support the disaster relief efforts of the organization as well as its BBQ Basics tour and the Always Serving Project, which connects and inspires communities to use barbecue as a way to come together.

"We are excited to formalize our support of Operation BBQ Relief and the organization's commitment to fight hunger through the healing power of barbecue," said Kyra Zeroll, director of marketing for Kingsford Charcoal. "Even in the most difficult times, barbecue has the ability to bring people together, so we're proud to partner with OBR on the BBQ Basics tour and unite communities around the grill."

The 2020 BBQ Basics tour began in San Diego last month and will continue throughout the year at 17 additional stops, including Los Angeles this weekend (Feb. 29), Austin, Texas, Fort Campbell, Ky., Atlanta and Tampa, Fla.

Each tour stop features a mass feed event benefitting a local community organization as well as a one-day barbecue course led by pitmasters and chefs, like 5-time World Champion pitmaster, Chris Lilly of Big Bob Gibson in Decatur, Ala. and live fire chef, Jess Pryles of Hardcore Carnivore. For the Los Angeles event, Kevin Bludso of Bludso's BBQ will serve as a BBQ Basics mentor on behalf of Kingsford Charcoal. Throughout the day, attendees will receive hands-on technical training and will put their newly learned skills to the test in a friendly competition before serving as many as 600 meals to the local community.

"With Kingsford's support, we now have the ability to take the BBQ Basics tour to more communities, and advance our mission of combating national hunger," said Jarrid Collins, Operation BBQ Relief Chief of Programs. "Together, our impact will be stronger than ever."

In addition, Kingsford is proud to partner with OBR to offer continued support for military and veteran communities through the Always Serving Project as a small way to thank them for their service.

About Kingsford Charcoal

The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

About Operation BBQ Relief

Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, MO. Competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a thirteen-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 3 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and service men and women. For more information, visit www.obr.org.

