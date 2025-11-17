Kingsway Pharmaceuticals Acquires Strategic Equity Stake in CIGA Healthcare to Expand Access to At-Home and Retail Diagnostic Testing

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsway Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based consumer healthcare company specializing in nationally distributed OTC brands and private label solutions, announced today that it has acquired a strategic minority stake in CIGA Healthcare, a global diagnostics innovator supplying rapid tests and home diagnostic technologies to more than 70 countries.

The investment forms a joint venture alignment between the organizations, strengthening Kingsway's supply chain reliability and accelerating the expansion of branded and private label diagnostic offerings across major U.S. retailers.

"For us, this is more than expansion, it's stewardship. Families deserve confidence, clarity, and access when it comes to their health. By partnering with CIGA Healthcare, we are securing a faster, more stable supply path for diagnostics in the U.S. while also expanding the innovation we can bring to retailers and consumers. We see diagnostics as a category that empowers households to make informed health decisions at home, and we are committed to leading in that space with integrity and impact."

— Benjamin Blessing, COO, Kingsway Pharmaceuticals

CIGA Healthcare brings one of the broadest portfolios of rapid and home-based and professional diagnostics globally, including:

Pregnancy & fertility

Women's health

UTI and infection screening

Menopause testing

Respiratory and allergy

Veterinary diagnostics

Glucose monitoring (CGM and BGM) systems

"We are delighted to partner with Kingsway Pharmaceuticals. Their retail relationships, consumer brand-building expertise, and strong U.S. market understanding complement our global diagnostics platform. Together, we will accelerate access to diagnostic testing across new categories, new markets, and new channels."

— Irwin Armstrong, CEO, CIGA Healthcare

Kingsway, known for national consumer brands such as Blue-Emu®, Bikini Zone®, E.P.T® and PBZ OTC™, has recently entered the retailer private label market, securing two major U.S. retailer wins in 2025. This strategic equity partnership ensures scalable manufacturing, greater speed-to-market, and the ability to expand accessible diagnostics under both retail private label and future Kingsway-branded diagnostic lines.

About Kingsway Pharmaceuticals

Kingsway Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based consumer healthcare company focused on OTC innovation, private label solutions, and national brand stewardship. Kingsway owns and operates brands including Blue-Emu®, Bikini Zone®, PBZ OTC™, and EPT®, distributed across major retailers and ecommerce platforms nationwide. Kingsway is committed to serving families with accessible health products, operational excellence, and values-driven business leadership.

www.kingswaypharma.com

About CIGA Healthcare

CIGA Healthcare is a global leader in rapid diagnostics and home testing solutions, supplying pharmacies, retailers, governments, and healthcare systems in over 70 countries with both private label and their SURESIGN® brand. With R&D, manufacturing, and innovation hubs in the UK and worldwide, CIGA specializes in accessible, reliable testing designed for use in everyday health decisions.

www.cigahealthcare.com

SOURCE Kingsway Pharmaceuticals