Kingswood Capital Management Closes Fund II at Over $620 Million, Exceeding its Target and Hard Cap

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. ("Kingswood"), an operationally-focused private equity firm, today announced the final closing of Kingswood Capital Opportunities Fund II, L.P. (together with its parallel fund, "Fund II"), which was oversubscribed with over $620 million of capital commitments, exceeding both its $450 million target and $600 million hard cap. The closing of Fund II increases Kingswood's total capital under management to over $1 billion.

Kingswood's Fund II attracted commitments from a balanced mix of leading endowments, foundations, family offices, insurance companies, pension plans, and funds of funds from across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, as well as significant participation from the general partner and a group of Kingswood operating partners.

Alex Wolf, Managing Partner of Kingswood, said, "We are grateful for the continued support from our existing limited partners as well as the new investors who embraced Kingswood's differentiated investment strategy. We are humbled by the confidence our partners have entrusted in us and believe the success of this fundraise is a testament to the quality of our team, our operational value-add, and the strength of our track record."

Kingswood Partners, Michael Niegsch and Jim Renna, commented, "We are excited to continue investing and creating value in middle market businesses. We take pride in delivering speed, certainty, and flexible solutions to the marketplace, as well as our strategy of making good companies great through access to capital, good governance, and the application of the right operating resources."

About Kingswood Capital Management

Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. is a private investment firm primarily focused on investing in businesses in transition. In addition to access to capital, Kingswood brings relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources that can strengthen the businesses it partners with and enhance value. Kingswood has extensive experience with complex transactions where it provides tailored solutions that ensure the best outcome for all constituents. For more information, please refer to the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com.

