Kingswood Capital Management Completes Acquisition of Senture

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood Capital Management, LP (together with its affiliates, "Kingswood") announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Senture, LLC ("Senture" or the "Company"), an industry-leading, provider of multi-channel contact center solutions to government agencies, commercial customers, and large system integrators. Longtime Senior Vice President, Jim Gayhart, will continue to lead the company as its President.

"Senture is an exciting addition to the Kingswood portfolio," said Alex Wolf, Managing Partner of Kingswood. "We are looking forward to supporting the business' accelerating growth and partnering with Jim Gayhart and the rest of the Senture team to continue to provide exceptional service to Senture's valued clients."

The Senture transaction represents the third new platform investment that Kingswood has completed in the last three months. In January, the firm closed the acquisition of Cost Plus World Market from Bed Bath & Beyond. In October 2020, Kingswood acquired Canadian outdoor retailer, Mountain Equipment Co-op.

About Senture, LLC

Senture, LLC provides comprehensive contact center service support across the United States. Senture was founded in April 2003 with the goal of creating a premier domestic contact center solutions company which delivers an excellent customer experience to those it works and interacts with. Guided by its mission statement, "To encourage, empower, and enrich the lives of those we employ and those we serve", the Company grows through an employee-centric approach to service delivery. Its clients (both private and public sector) enjoy a very hands-on style of partnership, with a strong spirit of teaming with the Company to achieve mutual objectives. Senture's award-winning support services are second to none, and its clients appreciate that approach. For more information, please refer to the Senture website at www.senture.com.

About Kingswood Capital Management, LP

Kingswood Capital Management, LP is a private investment firm primarily focused on investing in businesses in transition. In addition to access to capital, Kingswood brings relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources that can strengthen the businesses it partners with and enhance value. Kingswood has extensive experience with complex transactions where it provides tailored solutions that ensure the best outcome for all constituents. For more information, please refer to the Kingswood website at www.kingswood-capital.com.

