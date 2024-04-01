Kingswood U.S. Accelerates Expansion of Successful In-house Investment Banking Group with Appointment of Four New Members

David Braccia, Braden Ferrari, Jacob Wilson and Evan Wynn Bring Impressive Talents And Expertise to Growing Business

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $14 billion in client assets globally, today announced the appointment of four new members to its Investment Banking team. Braden Ferrari has been brought on as Head of Institutional Sales, David Braccia and Evan Wynn join as Vice Presidents, Capital Markets and Jacob Wilson has been named a Vice Presidents, Investment Banking.

The significant expansion of the Kingswood Investments team follows the strategic buildout of the firm's in-house investment banking capabilities over the past few years and illustrates the firm's commitment to this successful and growing business.

The Kingswood U.S. investment banking group provides access to capital to mid-market businesses undergoing varying degrees of operational, financial or market-driven change. With significant and relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources, the team can strengthen client businesses and enhance value for all stakeholders.

"The addition of Braden, David, Jacob and Evan to our Capital Markets team expands our capabilities and strengthens the working relationships we have across the industry that helps us optimize results for our client," said Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S. "We are also enhancing our distribution capabilities across both institutional and private clients, which are already amongst the strongest of our competitors. This is a major infusion of talent and I look forward to all we will do together to continue our success."

Braden Ferrari has over 20 years of corporate finance and investment banking experience, advising C-level executives and the boards of directors at public companies. He has completed more than 250 transactions, including public offerings, debt and equity private placements and mergers and acquisitions. In addition, Mr. Ferrari has executed dozens of strategic advisory engagements. He received a Bachelor of Economics from Wheaton College , where he was awarded the Young Alumni Achievement Award. Mr. Ferrari holds the series 7, 24, 63, and 79 registrations.





David Braccia brings nearly a decade of experience in investment banking and private equity. Previously, he was a vice president at Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. Prior to Blackstone, Mr. Braccia started his career in the investment banking division of RBC Capital Markets. He is a graduate of New York University and holds the series 7, 63, and 79 registrations.





Evan Wynn has over five years of experience in capital markets, investment banking, and corporate finance. Previously, he was a senior associate at Evercore Partners and held positions with UBS Securities, Nomura Securities, and Citco. Mr. Wynn earned a Master of International Finance from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Miami. He holds the series 79 and 63 registrations.





has over five years of experience in capital markets, investment banking, and corporate finance. Previously, he was a senior associate at Evercore Partners and held positions with UBS Securities, Nomura Securities, and Citco. Mr. Wynn earned a Master of International Finance from and a Bachelor of Economics from the . He holds the series 79 and 63 registrations. Jake Wilson has almost a decade of financial services experience across investment banking and portfolio management. Most recently, he provided sell-side merger and acquisition, capital markets and strategic advisory to firms operating in the middle market. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Economics and earned a Master of Finance from the Wake Forest University School of Business. Mr. Wilson holds the Series 79, 7, and 63 registrations.

The Kingswood Investment Banking team is comprised of senior professionals with an average of more than 20 years in investment banking, located in New York, Florida and Texas.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $14 billion in AUM, and support 400 registered individuals. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

