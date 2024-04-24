Kingswood U.S. Named To USA Today's List of Best Financial Advisory Firms for Second Straight Year

Firm honored based on growth and client, peer recommendations

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $14 billion in client assets globally, announced it has been named to USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024. The award, presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., honors the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the U.S. based on recommendations from financial advisors, clients and industry experts, as well as firm growth.

"For two years in a row, we earned a spot on USA Today's list of Best Financial Advisory Firms thanks to the leadership of our team and successful execution of our growth strategy," said Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S. "And while we celebrate our own success, being named to this list by our clients and peers means even more to all of us at Kingswood U.S."

Recommendations were collected via an independent survey among more than 25,000 individuals. Both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) development of Assets Under Management (AUM) were analyzed using publicly available data.

Earlier this month, Kingswood U.S. announced a significant expansion of the Kingswood Investments team, which follows the strategic buildout of the firm's in-house investment banking capabilities over the past few years and illustrates the firm's commitment to this successful and growing business.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $14 billion in AUM, and support 400 registered individuals. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

Media Contacts

Haven Tower Group

Donald C. Cutler or Elizabeth Shim

424.317.4864 or 424.317.4861

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kingswood U.S.