Kingswood U.S. Adds More Than $730 Million with Recruitment of 16 Financial Advisors

News provided by

Kingswood U.S.

12 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $13 billion in client assets globally, today announced the recruitment of 16 financial advisors in 2023, supervising $730 million in client assets. The newest members of the Kingswood U.S. network are highly experienced advisors offering services in financial planning, asset management and qualified retirement plan support across the United States.

Headquartered in New York and Miami, Kingswood U.S. supports more than 200 financial advisors under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "At Kingswood, we place financial advisors front and center, a reflection of our unswerving commitment to our network of professionals. Our core mission is to empower advisors with the tools to deliver unparalleled client service. It brings me great joy to extend a warm welcome to these exceptional professionals joining our continuously flourishing network, as they face the future of wealth management with a firm that understands their drive and goal of delivering superior outcomes."

The 16 financial advisors joining Kingswood U.S. include a practice serving individual and corporate investors in Lexington, Ky., focused on wealth management and financial advice, a three-advisor team in Santa Barbara, Calif., offering a wide ranging of financial planning services, including qualified retirement support, and an advisor in Canton, Texas.

The latest additions to Kingswood U.S. said the opportunity to tap into a broader range of services and solutions as a primary reason for their decision to join the leading network. Advisors have previously said Kingswood's capabilities and platforms allow them to prioritize strong client connections and achieve client objectives. The Kingswood platform's robust features, that include access to insurance and alternative investments, continue to enable advisors to expand their market presence and outreach.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, the Kingswood Group, has  more than $13 billion in AUM, and 400 registered individuals, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

Media Contacts:
Joseph Kuo / Donald C. Cutler
Haven Tower Group
424.317.4851 or 424.317.4864
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kingswood U.S.

