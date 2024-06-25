Kingswood U.S. Assembles Group of Former U.S. Military Leaders to Launch Kingswood Defense Group

Latest Expansion of Firm's In-House Investment Banking Team will Support Companies in the National Defense and Aerospace Sectors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $14 billion in client assets globally, today announced the launch of Kingswood Defense Group (KDG), a team of senior veteran military leaders and capital market experts who will support companies in the national defense and aerospace sectors.

"This new group represents a balanced combination of defense expertise and world-class investment capabilities that will help our clients gain access to capital markets and catapult them to their next stage of growth within these incredibly competitive and complex sectors," said Michael Nessim, CEO and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S. "We're honored that this incredible team of decorated U.S. military veterans has made their home at Kingswood."

KDG is at the forefront of driving innovation and growth in the national defense and aerospace sectors. With its deep-rooted and enduring connections at all levels within the defense and financial industries, KDG is well-positioned to support companies through various stages of Department of Defense (DOD) contract negotiation and capital markets activities.

KDG collaborates with both public and private companies on their strategic planning, mergers and acquisition and capital market needs, and provides guidance to enhance their current operations, product development, DOD procurement strategies and evaluation of global markets. By leveraging KDG, clients gain accelerated decision-making capabilities across various segments of the national defense and aerospace sectors.

Kingswood Defense Group Team

With over two decades of experience in financial services and entrepreneurship, Army veteran Jeff Thompson heads this team of senior-level executives and former military leaders.

Thompson has amassed expertise across capital markets, investment management, private equity, venture capital and banking. He has led organizations through transformative change and growth, driving market share and revenue growth initiatives while spearheading sales and distribution efforts for a $200 billion investment management and private banking business, specializing in alternative assets, structured lending and lower mid-market investment banking.

"We are thrilled to begin our work as Kingswood Defense Group," Thompson said. "I am honored to work with this team of exceptional Army veterans; they have extensive expertise in bringing cutting-edge technology and capabilities to our Armed Forces, deep networks and an unparalleled understanding of what is needed to be successful in the defense procurement and contracting process. I can't think of another group more capable."

Additional KDG members are:

Scott Robison is a Special Forces veteran, with more than 22 years on active duty. He has eight years of operational test experience as an acquisition officer testing many new technologies for the Army and establishing testing protocols that later became the U.S. Army Futures Command. Robison's extensive background in managing teams and programs to evaluate emerging technology in both the military and commercial business, combined with his success as a serial entrepreneur and business consultant, means he is regularly sought out by companies looking to strengthen their market presence within both federal and commercial markets.

is a Special Forces veteran, with more than 22 years on active duty. He has eight years of operational test experience as an acquisition officer testing many new technologies for the Army and establishing testing protocols that later became the U.S. Army Futures Command. Robison's extensive background in managing teams and programs to evaluate emerging technology in both the military and commercial business, combined with his success as a serial entrepreneur and business consultant, means he is regularly sought out by companies looking to strengthen their market presence within both federal and commercial markets. Marcos A. Cervantes is a veteran with an established career spanning over two decades in venture capital and the Army. He served as the DOD expert in weapons systems, procuring innovative technologies for the Special Operations community and supporting broader national security initiatives. Cervantes founded the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Technologies Office, contributing to the formation of the Army's Future Command. At the helm of Coppertone Venture Firm as Managing Partner, and as CEO at Q-Branch, Cervantes has concentrated on leading global projects and strategic investments aimed at driving technological progress and expansion. His efforts have involved active investment and support of entrepreneurs, companies and governments in their commercial ventures.

is a veteran with an established career spanning over two decades in venture capital and the Army. He served as the DOD expert in weapons systems, procuring innovative technologies for the Special Operations community and supporting broader national security initiatives. Cervantes founded the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Technologies Office, contributing to the formation of the Army's Future Command. At the helm of Coppertone Venture Firm as Managing Partner, and as CEO at Q-Branch, Cervantes has concentrated on leading global projects and strategic investments aimed at driving technological progress and expansion. His efforts have involved active investment and support of entrepreneurs, companies and governments in their commercial ventures. Jay Wisham, a 25-year Army veteran who commanded at multiple levels, is the former Executive Director of the Army Applications Laboratory, the only unit with the sole mission to conduct innovation activities and partner with private capital investments for the Army. He also led several successful initiatives in Army Futures Command to make AI and data-enabled systems a reality at the tactical edge. Wisham has led a broad technology investment portfolio leveraging private sector innovators, DOD expertise and technical subject matter experts to deliver multiple technologies and capabilities to Army and SOCOM units.

The Kingswood Investment Banking Group provides access to capital to mid-market businesses undergoing varying degrees of operational, financial or market-driven change. Recently, the team served as the sole bookrunners for the Syra Health Corp and SolarMax public offerings. The Kingswood Investment Banking Group comprises senior professionals with an average of more than 20 years in investment banking, located in New York, Florida and Texas.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $14 billion in AUM, and support 400 registered individuals. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

Media Contacts:

Haven Tower Group

Donald C. Cutler or Elizabeth Shim

424.317.4864 or 424.317.4861

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kingswood U.S.