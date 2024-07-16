Kingswood U.S. Continues Expansion of Successful In-House Investment Banking Group with Appointment of Tony Tian as Senior Managing Director

Latest Addition Brings Impressive Talents and Expertise to Growing Business

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $14 billion in client assets globally, today announced the continued expansion of its investment banking team with the appointment of Tony Tian as Senior Managing Director, of Investment Banking, based in Midtown Manhattan.

The ongoing growth of the Kingswood Investments team follows the strategic buildout of the firm's in-house investment banking capabilities over the past few years and illustrates the firm's commitment to this successful and growing business.

The Kingswood U.S. investment banking group provides access to capital to mid-market businesses undergoing varying degrees of operational, financial or market-driven change. With significant and relevant industry relationships and a broad internal and external operating resources network, the team can strengthen client businesses and enhance value for all stakeholders.

"Tony expands our capital markets capabilities and coverage in the vital Asian region," said Michael Nessim, CEO, President, and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S. "Tony's diverse business background and working relationships across industries will help us produce results for our clients, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Mr. Tian has over 15 years of experience in capital markets, investment banking, research, and investor relations. In addition to his Kingswood's investment banking responsibilities, he will continue his current industry engagements, serving as co-CEO of a Nasdaq-listed gaming company, CFO and Director of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I, and CEO and Director of Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation.

Previously, Mr. Tian was Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at U.S. Tiger Securities. He was also the founder and President of Weitian Group, a corporate advisory and investor relations consultancy. Before that, Mr. Tian was a sell-side analyst for several investment banks, including Oppenheimer, Ladenburg Thalmann, Ticonderoga Securities and Pacific Crest Securities.

He received an MBA from New York University, an M.A. in Economics from the University of Connecticut, and an M.S./B.S. in Land Resources and Management from China Agricultural University. Mr. Tian is a CFA charter holder with Series 7, 24, 63, and 79 licenses.

"I am excited to bring my talents and expertise to the Kingswood Investment Banking team," said Mr. Tian. "Together, we will continue to source terrific middle-market companies with innovative products and solutions, visionary management and strong long-term prospects and help them take their businesses to the next growth stage. Kingswood is the place to be at this exciting time."

The Kingswood Investment Banking team comprises senior professionals with an average of over 20 years of experience in investment banking, located in New York, Florida, and Texas.

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $14 billion in AUM, and support 400 registered individuals. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

