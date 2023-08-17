Kingswood U.S. Continues the Strategic Expansion of its In-House Investment Banking Group

New York-based Industry Veteran Kevin Ernst Joins Recently Expanded Banking Leadership Team as Managing Director to Focus on Natural Resources and Cross-Border Opportunities

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $13 billion in client assets globally, today announced the appointment of Kevin Ernst as a Managing Director within the firm's investment banking group. Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, recently announced the hiring of Edward Tsuker as CEO and Ariel Imas as President to facilitate the strategic expansion of this group.

The Kingswood U.S. investment banking team provides access to capital to mid-market businesses undergoing varying degrees of operational, financial or market-driven change. The team delivers relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources that can strengthen client businesses and enhance value for all stakeholders.

Kevin Ernst brings over 34 years of experience in senior positions at industry-leading organizations, including Merrill Lynch, UBS, American Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, to Kingswood Investments. Most recently he served as the Chief Investment Officer for a Canadian Family Office in Toronto, actively investing in technology, mining, life sciences and cannabis companies. He also has significant experience providing advanced planning and guidance to companies preparing to go public.

"Our ability to deliver best in class investment banking services, specifically within the essential natural resources and mining sectors, is significantly enhanced with the addition of Kevin," Edward Tsuker, CEO, Kingswood Investments a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, said. "We are thrilled to have him aboard and look forward to leveraging his decades of knowledge across the spectrum of investment banking services."

With extensive expertise in cross-listings, IPOs, and SPAC transactions, Mr. Ernst was directly involved in over 225 deals during his tenure with NYSE and NYSE American, specializing in Canadian mining and oil and gas sectors. Mr. Ernst was also a Managing Partner at a Hong Kong merchant bank, raising capital for US and Canadian issuers in Asia.

"As I considered my next opportunity in this space, I found that Kingswood's culture, scale and access to high-net-worth investors and family offices through Kingswood U.S.'s growing asset management platform and gave me everything I was hoping to find in a new professional home," said Mr. Ernst. "Frankly, I saw Kingswood being at a major inflection point with all the pieces to take full advantage of its strengths as a major middle market firm."

Throughout his career, Mr. Ernst has held senior executive roles with Merrill Lynch, UBS, NYSE, and NYSE America. He earned a bachelor's and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University, along with a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation from The Wharton School. Mr. Ernst holds Series 7, 63, 66, and 79 licenses.

The Kingswood team is comprised of senior professionals with an average of more than 20 years in investment banking. Together with the team in Boca Raton, and a SPAC advisory team in Austin, the expansion amplifies Kingswood's Investment Banking Division in New York, Florida and Texas. Earlier this month, MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced pricing for its $8.9 million IPO and Nasdaq Listing, naming Kingswood Investments, division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

