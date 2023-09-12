Kingswood U.S. Furthers the Strategic Expansion of its In-House Investment Banking Group with Appointment of Craig Kaufman

New York-based Veteran Joins Team as Managing Director Supporting Emerging Growth Companies across Technology, Media and Communications Sectors

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $13 billion in client assets globally, today announced the appointment of Craig Kaufman as a Managing Director of Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC. Kaufman's hire comes on the heels of the recently announced appointment Edward Tsuker as CEO and Ariel Imas as President and the hiring of Kevin Ernst as Managing Director facilitating the strategic expansion of the firm's investment banking team.

The Kingswood U.S. investment banking group provides access to capital to mid-market businesses undergoing varying degrees of operational, financial or market-driven change. With significant and relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources, the team can strengthen client businesses and enhance value for all stakeholders.

Craig Kaufman has been an investment banker and capital market strategist for global emerging growth companies for 25 years, with specific expertise in the technology, media and communications sectors. Additionally, he has served as an executive and entrepreneur within the technology and finance sectors, supporting the development of process management, training and internal infrastructure.

"Craig's unique blend of investment banking and in-house executive experience provides our team with an incredible tool to expand our services and ability to serve our clients," Ariel Imas, President, Kingswood Investments a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, said. "On behalf of our growing team, I'm thrilled to welcome Craig to Kingswood, and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to build our practice."

In 1994, Mr. Kaufman founded Kaufman Bros, an investment bank, institutional research and trading broker/dealer, which participated in over $50 billion of equity and debt financing deals during its 17-year history. He was also a founding partner of the Entrepia Venture Funds, that held $140 million of client assets across four funds. Mr. Kaufman earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Emory University and his MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, and holds the Series 7, 24, 63,65 and 79 registrations.

"Kingswood's vision for its future aligns perfectly with my approach to building investment banking institutions that support a strong culture, enable scale and deploy technology efficiently," said Mr. Kaufman. "I look forward to working closely with the team to expand our services, internal training and infrastructure in support of our clients."

The Kingswood Investment Banking team is comprised of senior professionals with an average of more than 20 years in investment banking, located in New York, Florida and Texas. Earlier this summer, MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced pricing for its $8.9 million IPO and Nasdaq Listing, naming Kingswood Investments, division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, the Kingswood Group, has more than $13 billion in AUM, and 400 registered individuals, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

