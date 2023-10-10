Kingswood U.S. Opens Investment Banking Office in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $13 billion in client assets globally, today announced the opening of a new banking office in Midtown Manhattan. Headquartered in New York, Kingswood U.S., which supports more than 200 financial advisors under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand, has recently experienced significant growth within its investment banking group, through Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Kingswood, as it continues to strengthen its presence in one of the world's most important financial hubs.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Our continued growth has positioned our firm to provide a wider range of services to our clients and attract best-in-class advisors and investment bankers. Even in an age of remote working opportunities, we knew we needed an office space in the city center that matched our recent expansion and plans. These new offices provide us with the best physical platform for the future, as we build out an ideal base serving clients in New York and beyond"

The new office is located in the luxury office building, Tower56, at Park Avenue and 56th Street. The space is perfectly situated for the investment banking team with open workspaces, private offices and conference rooms. Designed to foster collaboration and innovation among Kingswood's highly experienced team, the office will facilitate seamless client interactions.

With easy access to key financial institutions, prestigious corporate clients and a pool of top-tier talent, this strategic expansion aligns with Kingswood's commitment to delivering enhanced, full-service in-house investment banking and capital market capabilities.

Kingswood Investments provides capital access and industry-relevant resources to mid-market businesses, aiming to strengthen them and enhance their value.

Kingswood recently opened another corporate office in Boca Raton, Florida in February to support the firm's wealth management expansion in South Florida.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group
Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, the Kingswood Group, has more than $13 billion in AUM, and 400 registered individuals, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

