Kingswood U.S. Welcomes New Senior Research Analyst Karen Sterling Amid Rapid Expansion

New York-Based Biochemist and Molecular Biophysicist Joins Team as Senior Advisor Supporting Expansion into Healthcare, Biotechnology Sectors

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $13 billion in client assets globally, today announced the appointment of Karen Sterling, Ph.D., CFA, as a Senior Research Analyst with Kingswood Capital Partners LLC.

With significant and relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources, Kingswood Capital Partners strengthens client businesses and enhances value for all stakeholders. Kingswood Capital Partners provides access to capital to mid-market businesses undergoing varying degrees of operational, financial or market-driven change.

Ms. Sterling's twenty-year career has placed her directly in the intersection of healthcare, biotechnology, and finance. Prior to joining Kingswood Capital Partners, she was Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at Avalon Net Worth, where she practiced strategic advisory, fundraising, and filled transitional C-Suite roles for clients. Ms. Sterling took a 17-month sabbatical from Avalon to serve as President and CEO of the New York Society of Security Analysts – now known as CFA Society New York – and served as an Executive-in-Residence at The Rockefeller University in 2018.

"Karen's unique blend of academic and financial services experiences will place our analytical capabilities in the emergent healthcare and biotechnology sectors on par with any investment bank in the country," said Ariel Imas, President of Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC. "We are thrilled she has joined our team and we look forward to leveraging her expertise to drive value across our business."

Ms. Sterling holds two master's degrees and a PhD degree from Columbia University in biochemistry and molecular biophysics. She earned her CFA Charter in 2006 and maintains FINRA Series 7, 63, 79, 86, and 87 registrations.

"Kingswood is investing in dynamic and self-motivated people and solutions that enable our team to deliver significant value to our firm's clients," Ms. Sterling said. "I look forward to delivering forward-thinking insights in the healthcare, biotech and health tech spaces."

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, the Kingswood Group, has more than $13 billion in AUM, and 400 registered individuals, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Donald C. Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4851 or 424.317.4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kingswood U.S.