Kinley Construction Expands Offices, Enhancing Customer Service and Employee Opportunities

The expansion facilitates more flexible work arrangements, improving work-life balance, job satisfaction, and employee retention. Specialized Expertise: Each new office is equipped to offer specialized regional services, with the capacity to expand and integrate all of Kinley's product offerings: Houston : Specializes in electrical and energy projects Kansas City : Focuses on railroad-related work Denver : Concentrates on aviation projects Seattle : Expands commercial building services

Each new office is equipped to offer specialized regional services, with the capacity to expand and integrate all of Kinley's product offerings:

Josh Crisafulli, CCO at Kinley Construction, commented: "For decades, we have managed projects nationwide from our Texas headquarters. With advancements in technology and communication, we realized we can effectively replicate this structure from various locations. Alongside our new regional offices, we have a dozen managers and executives working remotely from South Texas, New York, Oklahoma, Florida, Nevada, and California. We are prepared to add more offices if needed to support these teams."

The expansion has already created over 35 new jobs, with additional growth anticipated. Each new office is designed to accommodate further staff, underscoring Kinley's commitment to long-term development and employee advancement.

This nationwide growth highlights Kinley Construction's adaptability and forward-thinking approach, shaped by lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. This expansion strategy reflects the dedication to evolving work environments and enhancing both customer and employee experiences.

With this expansion, Kinley Construction reaffirms its position as an industry leader, poised for continued growth and innovation while seizing new opportunities across the United States.

About Kinley Construction

Kinley Construction is a leading provider of construction services, specializing in fueling and energy projects. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Kinley Construction continues to expand its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

For more information about Kinley Construction and its new expansions, please contact: [email protected]

