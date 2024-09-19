Kinley Construction Launches New Industrial Services Division to Enhance Client Support

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinley Construction is proud to announce the launch of its new Industrial Services Division, a strategic expansion designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This new division will allow Kinley to offer a comprehensive suite of services that ensure the seamless operation and maintenance of industrial facilities, further solidifying the company's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Expanding Service Capabilities

A Kinley technician adjusts pipe supports and inspects bolts after a valve upgrade. Kinley crews reinstalling heat trace and insulation after a valve replacement.

The creation of the Industrial Services Division stems from Kinley's desire to address smaller, yet critical, service requests from new and legacy clients—requests that were previously beyond the scope of the company's traditional construction services. "We realized that to sustain our legacy and foster a culture of growth, it was prudent to deliver on these service requests," said Lowell Schaper, Director of Operations, Industrial Services. "This new division allows us to take care of our clients in all capacities and areas of need."

A Standalone Entity for Specialized Services

The Industrial Services Division operates as a standalone entity, distinct from Kinley's construction operations. This separation allows the division to focus on the unique demands of service work, which often requires rapid response times and a different operational tempo than construction projects. "Building out this division has allowed us to meet the marketplace's expectations for quick, effective service," Schaper added.

Comprehensive Industrial Services

At its core, the Industrial Services Division offers a wide range of services, including:

Maintenance and repair of piping, valves, pumps, loading arms, and other critical facility components.

Ongoing support for electrical systems and other infrastructure.

Preventative maintenance to ensure the longevity and efficiency of client assets.

Rapid response to unexpected operational interruptions.

"Our goal is to enhance and sustain our clients' operations, providing support at the drop of a hat to keep everything running smoothly," explained Schaper. "By shifting our focus to preventative measures, we aim to optimize system performance and minimize disruptions, ensuring that our clients' systems are always in top condition."

Innovative Solutions and Embedded Crews

One of the standout services of the new division is the introduction of embedded crews. These teams are stationed at client facilities to provide ongoing preventative maintenance and immediate response to any issues that arise. "Embedded crews allow us to offer unparalleled support, ensuring that any unexpected breakages are addressed immediately," said Mike Riggs, Chief Operating Officer of Kinley Construction..

Milestones and Achievements

"We've surpassed a year of existence and executed over 100 projects," noted Schaper. "We've also established regional presences in Houston, Nebraska, South Oklahoma, Southern California and other key locations to ensure we can respond quickly and effectively to our clients' needs."

Standing Out in the Market

Kinley's Industrial Services Division differentiates itself through its dynamic workforce and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. "Our team is capable of addressing a wide range of issues, not just those related to fuels," Schaper emphasized. "We won't stop working until we've found a solution to get our clients back up and running."

Moreover, Kinley's long-standing history and reputation provide clients with the assurance that they are partnering with a reliable and experienced company. "We're bringing 130 years of history with us, and that means we're not a fly-by-night operation. We're here to stay, and we're committed to standing behind our work," concluded Schaper.

About Kinley Construction

Kinley Construction is a leading provider of construction services, specializing in fueling and energy projects. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Kinley Construction continues to expand its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

For more information about Kinley Construction and its new Industrial Services Division, please contact: [email protected]

