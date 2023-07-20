Kinley Construction Named a 2023 National Top Workplace

Kinley Construction

20 Jul, 2023, 11:18 ET

Arlington, Texas-based Construction Firm Named a National Top Workplace in Construction, a New Category for the Top Workplaces Organization

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinley Construction, a six-generation, family-owned firm established in 1895, was named a 2023 Top Workplace in the U.S. in this year's Construction Category. Top Workplaces recognized Kinley Construction's positive and progressive work culture and its pivotal role in elevating the company's contribution to the construction industry regionally and nationally.

The Top Workplaces Award is based on employee feedback results captured by the Energage Workplace Survey. The research-backed engagement survey is driven by the industry's most robust benchmarks built on data from over 27 million employees at more than 70,000 organizations over the past 16 years.  

Kinley's Chief of Staff, Katherine Kinley, stated, "Since 1895, the Kinley name has stood for kinship, integrity, relentless pursuit of improvement, creating an impactful and meaningful legacy, excellence, and servant leadership. We're honored and excited to see our employees confirm we 'walk the talk' of these values and to have these efforts recognized with such a prestigious award."

The Energage survey measures multiple facets of a successful business, including alignment, connection, coaching, performance, engagement, leadership, and employee valuation of pay, benefits, training and work-life flexibility.

Jimmy Kinley, CEO of Kinley, remarked, "It's an incredible achievement to be named a top workplace in the construction industry in the country. The employees of this company drive our success through their excellent work and care for others. Their compassion for one another, 'never settle' attitude, and passion for excellence are inspiring and make Kinley the special place it is today."

For more information about Kinley Construction, visit www.kinleyconstruction.com.

About Kinley
The Kinley family has been in industrial production since 1895. Across six generations the firm has evolved into a noted authority in industrial construction and services throughout North America. Serving as either a general or sub-contractor, Kinley takes a solutions-based approach, channeling expertise through their Kinley Construction, Services and Contractors groups to deliver top-tier solutions and services in industrial fueling infrastructure, commercial construction, and rotating equipment service, parts, and maintenance in aviation, railroad, government, energy, education and other major industries.

