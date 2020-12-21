Kinsale Capital Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; The Simply Good Foods Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Dec 21, 2020, 18:12 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 29:
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASD: KNSL) will replace Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in the S&P MidCap 400 and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASD: SMPL) will replace Kinsale Capital Group (NASD: KNSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 / 100 constituent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is acquiring Taubman Centers in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Dec. 29, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Kinsale Capital Group
|
KNSL
|
Financials
|
Dec. 29, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Taubman Centers
|
TCO
|
Real Estate
|
Dec. 29, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
The Simply Good Foods Co
|
SMPL
|
Consumer Staples
|
Dec. 29, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Kinsale Capital Group
|
KNSL
|
Financials
