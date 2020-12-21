Kinsale Capital Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; The Simply Good Foods Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Dec 21, 2020, 18:12 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 29:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASD: KNSL) will replace Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in the S&P MidCap 400 and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASD: SMPL) will replace Kinsale Capital Group (NASD: KNSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 / 100 constituent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is acquiring Taubman Centers in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 29, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Kinsale Capital Group

KNSL

Financials

Dec. 29, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Taubman Centers

TCO

Real Estate

Dec. 29, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Simply Good Foods Co

SMPL

Consumer Staples

Dec. 29, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Kinsale Capital Group

KNSL

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

https://www.spglobal.com

Also from this source

S&P 500 Buybacks Rebound 14.8% in Q3 2020; Remain 42.1% Lower ...

S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Show Lower...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics