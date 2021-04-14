Kintor Pharmaceutical and Visum Announced Strategic Partnership to Expand Proxalutamide Manufacturing

SUZHOU, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (stock code 9939.HK, "Kintor Pharmaceutical" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, recently announced a strategic partnership with Hainan Visum Pharmaceutical Limited ("Visum") to expand proxalutamide manufacturing.

At present, Kintor Pharmaceutical is completing the Brazilian clinical trials of proxalutamide for treatment of male and female COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms and COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Preliminary data indicates that after proxalutamide treatment, the risk of hospitalization for male patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms is reduced by 100%, while that of female patients is reduced by 90%. The risk of death for patients with severe symptoms is reduced by 92%, and the hospital stay is shortened by 9 days.

Kintor Pharmaceutical recently announced that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Phase III clinical of proxalutamide for the treatment of COVID-19 patients has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharmaceutical, said, "We are pleased to partner with Visum. With the clinical progress Kintor is making with proxalutamide for COVID-19 indications, Kintor needs to rapidly expand its existing GMP production capacity to cope with the demand necessary to fight the epidemic. Visum has demonstrated technical strength in research and development, and the production of pharmaceutical products with stringent quality standards and extensive experience with U.S. FDA certifications. We believe that our partnership with Visum will offer proxalutamide as a significant contribution to the global COVID-19 prevention and control efforts."

Dr. Zhu Honggang, chairman of Visum, said, "It is a great honor to be able to provide high-quality and high-efficiency manufacturing services for Kintor as they approach regulatory approvals for proxalutamide. Since our founding in 2010, Visum has consistently adhered to the highest international quality standards and passed on-site inspections by the U.S. FDA with "zero defect." Visum looks forward to making full use of our existing high-end preparation processing production lines, and the high-standard and high-specification quality control systems to accelerate the availability of proxalutamide in the fight against Covid 19."

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceuticals is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

About Visum

Located in Haikou national high-tech development zone, Hainan Visum Pharmaceutical Limited was founded in June 2010 by a team of physicians who studied pharmaceutical research and development in the United States. Visum is a comprehensive international pharmaceutical enterprise that focuses on new drug research and development and integrates production and sales. Visum is the first R&D, production and export base of high-end oral solid preparation in Hainan. The technical team of the Company consists of high-tech talent from world-renowned pharmaceutical enterprises and experienced domestic pharmaceutical talents, with experience in the development and industrialization of over 100 varieties of products, familiar with the technologies of development of sustained-release and controlled release preparations, insoluble pharmaceutical products, pharmaceutical products with complicated production process and unstable products, including technologies of pellet coating, matrix tablets, solid dispersion tablets, multi-layer tablets, small pellet tablet and others. Visum's self-developed metoprolol succinate sustained-release tablets and paroxetine hydrochloride enteric-coated sustained-release tablets have already been launched in the United States. With its world-class R&D capability, sound manufacturing process, strict quality system and high-quality services, Visum has become the CDMO partner of numerous enterprises in China and abroad. Welcome to visit the company's website: www.visumpharma.com.

SOURCE Kintor Pharmaceuticals