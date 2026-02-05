SHOPLINE Partners with RetailWire to Help High-Quality Consumer Brands Modernize and Scale

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, scale, and operate more efficiently, today announced a strategic partnership with RetailWire, the retail industry's premier news publisher and online discussion forum. Together, the two companies aim to help high-quality direct-to-consumer brands modernize their commerce infrastructure and scale more efficiently—by pairing trusted industry education with a modern, unified commerce platform and migration support.

The partnership brings together RetailWire's editorial credibility, merchant education, and reach across the retail ecosystem with SHOPLINE's end-to-end commerce platform, which supports online, point-of-sale, subscriptions, loyalty, and omnichannel workflows. Through the collaboration, eligible merchants will gain access to funded migration support and guidance designed to reduce the cost, complexity, and risk typically associated with upgrading their commerce stack.

"As brands grow, many reach a point where their commerce infrastructure can't keep up, but upgrading often feels risky and disruptive," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "By partnering with RetailWire, we're combining trusted education with real migration support, so merchants can modernize with clarity and confidence. This isn't about switching platforms for the sake of it—it's about upgrading infrastructure with the right guidance and backing to support the next stage of growth."

RetailWire has served the retail industry for more than two decades as a trusted resource for founders, operators, and retail leaders seeking practical insight into what's happening now—and what's next. Unlike traditional media, RetailWire sits at the intersection of commerce strategy and operator education, making it uniquely positioned to help merchants understand why modernization matters, not just which tools exist.

"RetailWire brings a deep knowledge base and a trusted network across the retail ecosystem," said Chase Binnie, CEO of RetailWire. "We're uniquely positioned to help DTC founders move from early growth to $10M-plus in revenue by connecting them with the right technology, insights, and relationships as they scale."

As part of the partnership, RetailWire will actively identify and educate merchants who are ready to upgrade their commerce infrastructure, while SHOPLINE will fund and support migrations to its unified platform. This approach blends content, capital, and technology—supporting merchants from awareness through execution, rather than leaving them to navigate platform changes alone.

What Merchants Can Expect

Through the SHOPLINE and RetailWire partnership, eligible merchants may access:

Migration support to SHOPLINE, including funded services or cash grants

A unified commerce platform supporting online, POS, subscriptions, loyalty, and omnichannel workflows

Access to SHOPLINE's app ecosystem and partner network

Education and guidance through RetailWire-led content and programs

By combining trusted commerce insight with practical execution support, SHOPLINE and RetailWire aim to turn industry knowledge into real outcomes for growing brands. For more information, please visit retailwire.com/retailwire-dtc-growth-grant/

About RetailWire

RetailWire is the retail industry's premier news publisher and online discussion forum, serving as a free, trusted resource for more than 24 years. The platform connects retail professionals with timely news, expert analysis, and real-world perspectives to help them understand what's happening now and what's coming next. Learn more at retailwire.com.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

