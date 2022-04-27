Kiosk Association April - Restaurant Tech Trends w/ Panera and Chipotle + NRA Preview

DENVER, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April Self-Service: The Kiosk Association is pleased to announce we are sponsoring a restaurant tech deep dive with Panera Bread and Chipotle digital strategy officers as part of Nations Restaurant News (NRN). Topics include interactive digital, robotics, pickup lockers for delivery services, EV chargers and more.

Coming Events: National Restaurant Association in Chicago in May is the big upcoming event. See the dual 55 outdoor drive-thru digital menu from Keyser, a small 15" AIO for self-order and the new Clover Kiosk by Nanonation (using the Samsung kiosk). There is a social event being put on Saturday night by Intel and if interested in attended email us .

ISE in Barcelona is in May. And then June 8th is InfoComm 2022 . AV is huge and especially for all forms of menu displays for outdoor (think Drive-Thru which is 75% of sales?). Big screens for EV charging stations at places like Walgreens, Kohls, and now restaurants. The free advertising on Google Maps doesn't hurt.

New Gold Sponsors

Pitney Bowes -- service and logistics solutions

-- service and logistics solutions WelcomeWare with live receptionists/customer service

Kiosks

Digital Signage

Retail Automation

For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837, [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/ . Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. Complete list of verticals at The Industry Group .

Contact: For latest posts visit our LinkedIn page or you can email [email protected]

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Kiosk Association