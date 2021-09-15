Kiosk Event News from Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA)

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September news for the Kiosk Association.

InfoComm (AVIXA) is the biggest digital signage AV show in the U.S. KMA is an official media partner. See a list of exhibitors and information . We have rated this as a "green light" for safety given the safety protocols exceed the recommended CDC guidelines.

October 27-29 is the date and yes we have free passes. Contact [email protected] for more info. Samsung is main sponsor. Also Blackmagic Design and Crestron.

CREATE in Denver this October, begins 10/4 and ends 10/6. We have a limited number of free passes and also free invites to the MenuMaster Awards festivities (hundreds of restaurant leaders meet and greet, enjoying free food and drinks at Mile High). As part of CREATE you can view interactive session with Scott Deviney , CEO of Chicken Salad Chick on restaurant growth strategies. Other speakers include Blaze Pizza, Chipolte, Popeyes, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chicken Salad Chick, Bloomin Brands, Checkers & Rallys, True Food, McDonalds, Yum! Brands, Domino's Pizza, Wingstop, Wendys, Hissho Sushi, & Applebee's Grill & Bar. Contact [email protected] for more info.

M-Enabling Summit in Arlington, VA -- Sachin Dev Pavithran, Executive Director U.S. Access Board will be delivering the keynote. We have a table and you can visit with Laura and Matt of Vispero. Contact [email protected] for more info.

NRF in New York in January -- preparations are underway for our booth for NRF (and also NRA in Chicago)

