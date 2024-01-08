Kiosk Industry News January 2024

News provided by

Kiosk Manufacturer Association

08 Jan, 2024, 16:17 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiosk Industry Group invites you to visit our booth at NRF 2024 January 14th thru 16th at Javits Center in New York City. #1602 Lower Level. Qikserve countertop kiosk with ImageHolders, Pyramid Computer with KioWare and Cash-to-Card demo by RedyRef. Show specials include Bill Payment kiosk by DynaTouch, Panasonic restaurant tech stacks, outdoor ticketing kiosks (solar powered), Doing Kiosks Right by Olea Kiosks, and LG entering EV charging kiosks. We also offer a limited number of 3-Day Expo Passes for $1500. Here is our NRF page on Kioskindustry.

In other news:

  • Kodak Moments inducted into the Kiosk Hall of Fame
  • Dot Inc. joining the accessibility committee
  • digital signage AI software by 22Miles
  • and the saga of self-checkout at Walmart.

Contact [email protected] with any questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

Featured Content This Month - We have a special report this month on Kodak Moments. Our recent tour of their U.S. headquarters in Rochester, NY is included. Here's a link to the feature - Kodak Moments: The Newest Hall of Fame Inductee is Inspiring a Kiosk Revolution

Latest Posts

More

About Kiosk Industry

Kiosk Industry is the recognized source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective "co-op". We distribute RFPs and provide comparison RFPs for deploying companies writing RFPs. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996, for almost 30 years. For all verticals, visit The Industry Group.

Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner
[email protected]
720-324-1837

IMAGE for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0108-s2p-kma-300dpi.jpg 

Caption: NRF Entrance to Lower Level 1A and 1602

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com 

SOURCE Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Also from this source

Kiosk Industry News December 2023

The Kiosk Industry Group announces the induction into the Kiosk Hall of Fame of three new individuals and one business. These contributors to the...

Kiosk Industry News November 2023 - From Kiosk Manufacturer Association

From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Trade Shows — IAAPA is November 14th and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.