KIOSK Information Systems Announces Tu Du as Company's Chief Operating Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) is pleased to announce that Tu Du has been promoted to be the company's new Chief Operating Officer. Since joining KIOSK over four years ago, Tu has expertly led all aspects of the company's site operations including Manufacturing, Hardware Engineering, and Supply Chain; providing continuous process improvement, exceptional leadership, and excellence in bringing newly designed products to fruition.

Tu Du, COO of KIOSK Information Systems
Over the course of his career, Tu has held various roles in R&D, Engineering, Manufacturing, Business Operations, and multiple executive-level roles. He brings expertise in Manufacturing Execution, Site Operations, Process Engineering, Strategic Programs, and Product Development. 

KIOSK CEO Kim Kenney notes, "We are incredibly fortunate to have Tu in this executive leadership role. His background and expertise are well-respected among employees, supply chain partners, and customers. Tu is a proven leader with the ability to orchestrate complex team activities with an innate talent for driving continuous improvement consistent with ISO standards."

KIOSK's Quality and Engineering expertise has been central to the company's ability to deliver innovative customer solutions for 30 years. The company delivers complex custom projects with high-volume hardware and software solutions in retail, healthcare, and hotel check-in – among many others.

About KIOSK Information Systems:
KIOSK provides self-service automation solutions to increase operational and cost efficiencies, while enhancing the customer experience. With 30 years of experience and >250,000+ kiosks deployed, the company is a trusted digital transformation partner for Top 100 Retailers, Fortune 500, and Government clients. KIOSK's parent company is Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leader in POS solution design and manufacturing which brings global strength and solutions also to KIOSK's product portfolio. KIOSK holds ISO9001:2015 / ISO14001:2015 Quality and Environmental Certifications and delivers proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. An innovative portfolio of self-service solutions paired with managed services and IoT capabilities ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a leading global Commercial Internet of Things (CIoT) platform powered by smart Online-to-Offline (O2O) and software-defined embedded appliance solutions. Pillared by three brands, Posiflex Group consists of Posiflex as global top 5 brand in POS & Kiosk, Portwell as Embedded Foundry for AIoT Edge Compute, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIS) for managed self-service automation – together with a common mission to enable optimized productivity and superior customer journey across the connected world.

