Kiosk Information Systems, Inc. unveils Kiosk Integration Exchange: A Revolutionary Third-Party Application Marketplace for Enhanced Self-Service Capabilities
11 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET
LOUISVILLE, Colo. , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., a pioneer in self-service solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative third-party integrated application marketplace, the Kiosk Integration Exchange. This groundbreaking platform empowers third-party developers and technology partners to seamlessly integrate advanced features and applications with KIOSK Information System's market-leading self-service platform.
The Kiosk Integration Exchange is set to revolutionize the self-service industry by providing a centralized hub for developers to collaborate and enhance the capabilities of KIOSK's self-service platform. This marketplace serves as a dynamic ecosystem where developers can showcase their applications, creating an environment that fosters innovation and elevates the overall user experience.
Key Features of the Kiosk Integration Exchange:
"We are thrilled to introduce the Kiosk Integration Exchange, a platform that reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the self-service industry," said Kim Kenney, CEO at KIOSK Information Systems, Inc.
"This marketplace not only expands the capabilities of our market-leading self-service platform but also creates a collaborative space for developers to contribute to the evolution of self-service solutions. As businesses continue to seek efficient and customizable self-service options, the Kiosk Integration Exchange emerges as a game-changer, offering a diverse array of applications that enhance the functionality and performance of KIOSK's self-service platform."
The KIOSK team is looking forward to demonstrating the powerful capabilities of the Kiosk Integration Exchange at this year's National Retail Federation "Retail's Big Show" within KIOSK's booth #4247 at New York's Jacob J. Javitz convention center January 14th through January 16th.
For more information about the Kiosk Integration Exchange, please visit [https://kiosk.com/introducing-kiosk-integration-exchange/].
About KIOSK Information Systems:
KIOSK provides self-service automation solutions to increase operational and cost efficiencies, while enhancing the customer experience. With 30 years of experience and >250,000+ kiosks deployed, the company is a trusted digital transformation partner for Top 100 Retailers, Fortune 500, and Government clients. KIOSK's parent company is Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leader in POS solution design and manufacturing which brings global strength and solutions also to KIOSK's product portfolio. KIOSK holds ISO9001:2015 / ISO14001:2015 Quality and Environmental Certifications and delivers proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. An innovative portfolio of self-service solutions paired with managed services and IoT capabilities ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.
About POSIFLEX Group
Posiflex Group is a leading global Commercial Internet of Things (CIoT) platform powered by smart Online-to-Offline (O2O) and software-defined embedded appliance solutions. Pillared by three brands, Posiflex Group consists of Posiflex as global top 5 brand in POS & Kiosk, Portwell as Embedded Foundry for AIoT Edge Compute, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIS) for managed self-service automation – together with a common mission to enable optimized productivity and superior customer journey across the connected world.
