Kiosk Manufacturer Association Announces InfoComm 2026 Presence, Executive Walking Tour, and Interactive Technology Showcase

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA), together with The Industry Group (TIG) and KioskIndustry.org, announced its participation in InfoComm 2026, the premier North American exhibition for professional audiovisual and interactive technologies. The organization will be exhibiting in Booth C6001 and invites system integrators, enterprise buyers, retailers, healthcare organizations, airports, smart city planners, and digital signage professionals to schedule meetings during the event.

As interactive displays, AI-powered interfaces, digital signage, and self-service kiosks continue to converge, InfoComm has become one of the most important events for organizations deploying customer-facing technology. KMA expects this year's show to highlight the growing intersection of enterprise AV, workplace experience, digital concierge systems, smart campuses, and experiential retail.

Visitors to the KMA booth will be able to discuss trends in kiosk hardware, digital signage software, touch technology, edge AI computing, accessibility, and interactive display solutions. Featured technologies include secure kiosk software, AI-enabled communications platforms, room scheduling displays, rugged enterprise tablets, and all-in-one collaboration systems.

In addition to the booth presence, KMA has developed a special executive walking tour that highlights many of the companies shaping the future of interactive technology. Recommended stops include LG Electronics, 22Miles, Giada, BrightSign, IAdea, Appspace, DynaScan, DISPLAX, E Ink, Advantech, and other innovators across the digital signage and self-service ecosystem.

According to KMA Executive Director Craig Allen Keefner, "The traditional boundaries between kiosks, digital signage, workplace communications, and AI-powered customer engagement are disappearing. InfoComm has become one of the best places to see how these technologies are coming together to create the next generation of interactive experiences."

Industry analyst Elliot Maras will also be attending the event, conducting interviews and gathering insights for post-show coverage and market analysis.

KMA is offering complimentary exhibit hall passes and encourages attendees to use registration code KIO978 when registering for the event.

Organizations interested in partnerships, media interviews, market intelligence, or private executive meetings during InfoComm are encouraged to make arrangements in advance.

For meeting requests and media inquiries:

Craig Allen Keefner

Executive Director, Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Editor, KioskIndustry.org

Email: [email protected]

For additional information, visit https://KioskIndustry.org and follow ongoing InfoComm 2026 coverage throughout the event.

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Image caption: InfoComm Preview

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SOURCE The Industry Group