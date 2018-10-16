KIOTI Tractor Expands Presence in Canada, Opens Distribution Center

WENDELL, N.C., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., continues its commitment to the compact equipment industry in Canada with the opening of a new distribution center in Mississauga, outside of Toronto, Ont. The approximately 60,000 sq.-ft. of office and distribution space will reduce shipping and delivery times for KIOTI's Canadian dealers and increase support for end users.

The new distribution center represents KIOTI's confidence in the future of its brand in the Canadian market. This local presence will expand upon KIOTI's North American distribution network by strategically placing assembled inventory and parts supplies in a key market, ready for expedited delivery to dealers. Longer term, this facility will support the planned growth of KIOTI's dealer network—making product and parts availability and simplified logistics a reality for both current and future dealers across Canada.

"At KIOTI, we are committed to delivering outstanding service to our growing network of dealers," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. "This expansion illustrates that commitment, and will allow us to provide unmatched availability and delivery of products to our Canadian dealer partners and customers."

This Canadian expansion follows a $13 million, 162,000 sq.-ft. warehouse expansion and nearly 15,000 sq.-ft. office addition to KIOTI's North American headquarters in Wendell, N.C.

"After 30 years of consistent growth in North America, we are pleased with the progress we have made in 2018 on expanding both our North American headquarters and establishing our new Canadian operation," said Anna Kim, chief operating officer. "In Canada, specifically, KIOTI seeks to create a positive economic impact on the greater Toronto metro area, which will begin by employing several full-time individuals in the distribution center in the near future."

For more information about KIOTI and the expansion, visit www.KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., KIOTI Tractor is a market-driven company that has been supplying tractor models in the 22-110 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets for more than 30 years. Building on the company's core product line and history of innovation, KIOTI has recently introduced new tractor and utility vehicle models and expanded its implement and attachment offering to its dealer and customer network across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

Media Contacts:

Stephen West

stephen@eandvgroup.com

919-780-5756

Greyson Kane

greyson@eandvgroup.com

919-532-3670

SOURCE KIOTI Tractor

Related Links

http://www.kioti.com

