KIOTI Expands Tractor Line with New RX40 Utility Tractor

WENDELL, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc. announces the addition of the next-generation RX40 Series utility tractor. Building upon the trusted legacy of the RX20 line, this new addition offers a superior blend of power, comfort, value, and performance all in one versatile package. The RX40 Series boasts significant upgrades from its predecessor, providing operators an enhanced experience both in the field and during long work hours.

"With the RX Series, we've reimagined what a utility tractor can offer by combining advanced features with the rugged reliability KIOTI is known for. These mighty machines are built with operator needs top of mind," said Joel Hicks, KIOTI associate tractor product line manager for tractors. "The RX40 is more than an upgrade; it's an investment in not only your productivity and comfort, but also contributes to the success and sustainability of your farm."

Comfort and Convenience

A standout feature of the RX40 Series is its spacious five-pillar cab, designed to prioritize operator comfort and convenience. Inside the cab, operators will enjoy incredible visibility, ample head- and legroom, and a deluxe air-ride suspension seat to minimize fatigue during extended use. The cab is also outfitted with climate control for year-round comfort and productivity, and an optional instructor seat making training a breeze.

To further enhance usability, the RX40 Series is equipped with an electronic 3-point hitch for effortless control of implements, along with power steering, a tilt steering wheel, and an LED instrument panel with ergonomically placed controls for intuitive operation. The hydraulic independent PTO delivers smooth operation, while projection headlamps and work lamps provide increased visibility and safety for nighttime work. An updated streamlined hood design improves forward sightlines for better ground visibility and easier maintenance access.

Peak Power and Performance

The RX40 Series redefines power and performance for tasks like hauling hay, tending to livestock, material handling, and landscaping. Equipped with KIOTI's fuel efficient, inline, water-cooled four-cylinder turbocharged CRDI diesel engine, it boasts power and torque with a large 26-gallon fuel capacity. The RX40 is available in two transmission options: power shuttle or power shuttle with creeper for seamless maneuvering. With five models ranging from 66-73 horsepower in ROPS or cab configurations, the RX40 Series reaches new heights with its top-of-class, three-point lift capacity of up to 4,327 pounds.

Effortlessly engage 4WD and lock the differential for superior traction. Change direction with the flick of a wrist using the power shuttle lever, and travel faster with speeds up to 24 mph. Additionally, manage any task with a 540/540E PTO and a factory-installed joystick for easy control.

Value and Versatility

KIOTI prioritizes quality by manufacturing nearly every major component for its expansive tractor lineup in-house. This vertical integration ensures complete control over the manufacturing process from start to finish. As a result, KIOTI tractors, including those in the RX40 Series, deliver unparalleled consistency in performance and reliability.

The RX40 Series represents a new standard in utility tractors, providing ultimate comfort and reliability, and delivering unmatched performance and value to tackle the most demanding jobs with ease.

The RX40 models are available now at KIOTI dealerships across the United States and Canada. To learn more about the new RX40 Series, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For over 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 115 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, North Carolina, with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

