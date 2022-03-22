KIOXIA FL6 NVMe™ SSDs Certified for Open-E JovianDSS Software

Storage software provider tested All-Flash high-performing devices by KIOXIA.

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of innovative data storage software, announced the certification of the KIOXIA FL6 NVMe™ SSDs with the ZFS-based Open-E JovianDSS software by their Technology Partner KIOXIA.

KIOXIA FL6 NVMe™ SSDs

KIOXIA's high-performing NVMe™ SSDs were tested and benchmarked by Open-E as cache devices for HDD drives (supporting both write and read operations) as well as data drives in All-Flash data storage appliances. Tests were conducted to prove full compatibility with Open-E JovianDSS software for a single node and HA non-shared storage cluster architectures.

The results exceeded both technology vendors' expectations. Tests have proven the solutions' exceptional performance and low latency while tested as cache or data drives for Open-E JovianDSS.

Open-E has proven that KIOXIA FL6 NVMe™ SSDs perform outstandingly in several implementations and can address various business goals - ultra-high performance when used as data devices in all-Flash setups, and significant cost reduction when used as caching devices supporting HDDs - says Krzysztof Franek, CEO at Open-E.

This solution is recommended for multi-purpose drives for tailored data storage setups and setups with expected massive workloads, as in applications for media streaming/processing, digital platforms, or virtualized environments.

The tests have also proven that KIOXIA FL6 NVMe™ SSDs are competitive to RAM solutions as there's no need for adding extra RAM capacity.

Find more technical details about the solution in the Open-E Solution Brief.

An FL6 NVMe™ SSD demo setup, running with the Open-E JovianDSS software, will be shown at the KIOXIA booth at CloudFest 2022. Please visit the KIOXIA booth C02.

About Open-E

Open-E is a well-established developer of IP-based storage management software. Its flagship product Open-E JovianDSS is a robust, award-winning storage application that offers excellent compatibility with industry standards and is the easiest to use and manage. Additionally, it's one of the most stable solutions on the market and an undisputed price performance leader.

More information about Open-E at: http://www.open-e.com/

About KIOXIA

KIOXIA Europe GmbH is the European subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory, SSDs, and software solutions. They're uniquely positioned with Open-E broad product range to enable their customers to drive their storage transformation.

