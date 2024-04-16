KIPP PHILADELPHIA HOSTS CAREER AND WELLNESS EXPO

The KIPP Forward Program Focuses on College and Career Options

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIPP Forward, a college and career program at KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools (KPPS) will host a a Career Wellness Expo on April 20, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST at the KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy campus, located at 5070 Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia.

KIPP Forward's Managing Director, Vaneeda Days has a conversation with KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy student. KIPP students are supported on their post-secondary journeys to two-year colleges, four-year colleges, vocational programs, trade schools, the Armed Forces, and entrepreneurial pursuits.

The KIPP Forward program helps students choose and prepare for educational and career paths that match their goals and align with their sense of purpose. Students work with college and career counselors to develop scholarly habits, knowledge, and career development skills to navigate post-secondary education and careers. KIPP Forward counselors support students as they navigate the challenges of post-secondary education and careers up to six years after high school graduation. Together, the KIPP community is creating a future without limits, where every student can achieve economic self-sufficiency and lead a choice-filled life.

KPPS is committed to fostering joyful, academically excellent learning spaces deeply connected to the surrounding communities. A recent Mathematica study examining 10 regions nationally, including KPPS, found that students who attend the charter school network for middle school and high school are nearly twice as likely to persist and graduate from a four-year college than their peers who do not attend KIPP schools.

Presenters at the Career and Wellness Expo will include Rod Wilson, Partner Marketing at iHeartMedia, Shyann Gales-Poland, Esq. of The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and KIPP Philadelphia alumnae.

For more information about KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools and the KIPP Forward program, please visit kippphiladelphia.org/.

WHO:

Rod Wilson, iHeartMedia

Shyann Gales-Poland, Esq., The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office

TD Bank

U.S. Army

WHAT:

KIPP Philadelphia Career & Wellness Expo

WHEN:

Saturday, April 20, 2024

9:00 am- 12:00 pm EST

WHERE:

5070 Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

To RSVP for the expo, please contact Aja Moore-Ramos at [email protected].

ABOUT KIPP PHILADELPHIA

KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools (KPPS) is committed to creating a future without limits for Philadelphia students. By equipping students with the academic, social, and emotional tools needed to live choice-filled lives, the KIPP Philadelphia community is building a more just world. The work of KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools is rooted in uplifting students' agency and right to joy while affirming their identities and lived experiences. Today, KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools serves 3,200 students and more than 1,300 alumni across eight schools in North and West Philadelphia. KPPS is a part of the KIPP Public Schools national network of 275 schools, united by a shared mission to prepare students with the skills and confidence to create the future they want for themselves, their communities, and us all. For more information, visit kippphiladelphia.org.

ABOUT KIPP FORWARD

KIPP Forward supports students with the skills and confidence they need to choose and prepare for the educational and career paths that fit their goals and sense of purpose. The KIPP Forward team counsels students and families through the post-secondary decision-making process tackling academic, social, and financial challenges they may encounter while pursuing their dreams. Across the country, KIPP alumni are becoming economically self-sufficient and leading choice-filled lives.

Media Contacts:

Aja Moore-Ramos, [email protected], 267.951.4853

Justin Lockley, [email protected], 445.866.1083

