KIPP Philadelphia Hosts Voter Registration Drive at Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools is hosting a Voter Registration Drive to empower the community and encourage active participation in the upcoming election. This event, held in partnership with the Committee of Seventy, will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Room 108 AB, on Tuesday, October 15th, from 9 am to 5 pm.

KIPP Philadelphia Students Register to Vote A KIPP Philadelphia high school student gets excited about voter registration

This Voter Registration Drive presents a valuable opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to conveniently register to vote, update their registration details, and seek clarification on any election-related queries they may have. The event aims to simplify the voting process, ensuring that every eligible individual can exercise their right to vote in the November 5th election.

A notable aspect of this event is the active role that KIPP Philadelphia students will play. These students will be volunteering their time and efforts to guide attendees through the registration process, answer questions, and provide support. This initiative not only assists community members but also provides KIPP students with a practical opportunity to engage in civic activities and make a tangible difference.

"This Voter Registration Drive is about more than just registering to vote. It's about empowering our students and community members to be active participants in our democracy," said Natalie Wiltshire, CEO. "We believe that everyone's voice deserves to be heard."

The Committee of Seventy will be present at the event, offering resources and guidance to attendees. They will provide an Interactive Voter Guide to help individuals understand the candidates and issues on the ballot. Additionally, representatives will be available to assist those interested in becoming poll workers, further strengthening the electoral process.

This event aligns seamlessly with KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools' mission to equip students with the necessary skills and confidence to pursue their chosen paths while fostering a strong sense of community engagement. It underscores the school's dedication to nurturing civic responsibility and empowering students to become active and informed citizens.

Beyond voter registration, the event will also feature a booth for those interested in exploring opportunities at KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools. Attendees can learn about employment prospects within the school system and discover the benefits of enrolling their children in KIPP schools. As an added incentive, complimentary pretzels will be available for all attendees.

For more information about the Voter Registration Drive and KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools, please visit kippphiladelphia.org .

KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools is a network of eight public charter schools that opened its doors in 2003. In partnership with families and community members, KIPP Philadelphia provides an academically excellent K-12 education in joyful learning environments. From elementary to high school, its program prepares students with the skills and confidence needed to pursue the college and career of their choice. Today, KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools serves 3,400 students and 1,300 alumni in North and West Philadelphia. A part of the KIPP Public Schools national network made up of 278 schools, KIPP schools are united by a common mission and committed to providing students with the tools needed to lead fulfilling lives and build a more just world.

Media Contact:

Aja Moore-Ramos

[email protected]

+1 267-951-4853

SOURCE KIPP: Philadelphia Public Schools