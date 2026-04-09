Kipu Announces 2025 Customer Innovator Awards Winners, Recognizing Leaders Shaping the Future of Behavioral Health

From AI-powered care to streamlined patient experiences, this year's honorees are turning innovation into measurable impact

MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health today unveiled the winners of its 2025 Innovator Awards, honoring a standout group of behavioral health organizations and leaders using technology in bold, practical ways to improve care, reduce clinician burden, and drive real-world outcomes.

This year's Kipu Innovator Awards celebrate organizations that brought bold ideas to life, turning technology into transformation. At a time when providers face rising demand and limited resources, this year's winners demonstrate that innovation is not about complexity, but about impact-transforming everyday workflows into more efficient, effective systems of care.

"Innovation is not just about adopting new technology but about optimizing existing workflows through technology in smarter ways," said Carina Edwards, CEO at Kipu. "This year's innovators show how technology can unlock time for clinicians, elevate care, and ultimately change lives."

Meet the 2025 Innovator Awards Winners

Kipu recognized seven organizations leading the charge across key areas of innovation:

Innovator of the Year – Honors the organization that demonstrates extraordinary impact and creative use of Kipu solutions to improve care delivery and outcomes. W inner: Banyan Treatment Centers.

– Honors the organization that demonstrates extraordinary impact and creative use of Kipu solutions to improve care delivery and outcomes. AI Innovator – Recognizes forward-thinking use of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, compliance, or care quality. Winner: New Freedom.

– Recognizes forward-thinking use of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, compliance, or care quality. EMR Innovator – Celebrates advanced application of the Kipu EMR for improved clinical operations and data-driven decision-making. Winner: Forge Health.

– Celebrates advanced application of the Kipu EMR for improved clinical operations and data-driven decision-making. Patient Experience Innovator – Highlights exceptional improvements to client engagement, intake, and satisfaction. Winner: The Center – A Place of HOPE.

– Highlights exceptional improvements to client engagement, intake, and satisfaction. Enterprise Innovator – Acknowledges scalable innovation and operational excellence across multiple locations. Winner: Guardian Recovery.

– Acknowledges scalable innovation and operational excellence across multiple locations. Mid-Market Innovator – Honors creative workflow solutions that improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden. Winner: Tykes & Teens.

– Honors creative workflow solutions that improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden. Small Business Innovator – Recognizes smaller programs achieving outsized impact through customization and resourceful system use. Winner: Desert Recovery Centers.

From reducing documentation time by more than 30 percent to compressing intake processes from hours to minutes, these organizations are delivering measurable gains for both patients and providers.

Innovation in Action

For many winners, the impact is immediate and tangible. Improvements include more time for clinicians, smoother patient journeys, and stronger outcomes across the board.

"At Forge Health, our mission is to deliver high-quality, accessible care for individuals with complex mental health and substance use needs," said Dr. Guy Maytal, CMO at Forge Health. "Leveraging Kipu has enabled us to scale that mission across our organization with improved patient reported outcomes and multidisciplinary care collaboration."

Looking Ahead: Elevate 2026

Kipu will continue the momentum at its Elevate 2026 Customer Conference, its annual customer conference where behavioral health leaders will come together to share ideas, showcase innovation, and explore the future of care. The event will highlight real-world success stories and emerging solutions shaping the future of care.

Registration is now open. To learn more about the Elevate 2026 agenda, speakers, sponsors, and the inaugural Kipu Cup, visit: www.kipuevents.com

Submissions Now Open for 2026 Awards

Kipu is now accepting submissions for the 2026 Innovator Awards, inviting organizations across the behavioral health spectrum to showcase how they are driving impact through innovation. Providers can submit their stories and be part of the next wave of industry transformation. **Not sure we can say this yet….

About Kipu Health

Kipu is the intelligent operating system for behavioral health, supporting more than 5 million episodes of care annually across 6,000 facilities and 150,000 users. Powered by Kipu Helix, the platform supports customers throughout the entire patient journey — from intake to admission, treatment, follow-up, billing, and regulatory compliance. Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals. www.kipuhealth.com

Contact:

Jay Staunton

781.790.6023

SOURCE Kipu Health