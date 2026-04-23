Kipu Health Acquires Team Recovery Technologies to Expand Patient Engagement Capabilities and Complete Behavioral Health Platform

New acquisition strengthens Kipu's comprehensive platform with industry-leading alumni engagement and patient connection tools

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health, today announced the acquisition of Team Recovery Technologies, a leading provider of patient engagement and alumni recovery solutions. This strategic acquisition enhances Kipu's comprehensive platform by adding powerful tools that help behavioral health providers strengthen patient relationships, improve long-term outcomes, and drive sustainable growth.

As the first intelligent operating system for behavioral health, Kipu's platform delivers solutions that support the entire patient journey, assisting from initial outreach and admissions to treatment, billing, and compliance. The addition of Team Recovery Technologies extends Kipu's platform into referral growth, patient engagement, and alumni connectivity, enabling providers to maintain meaningful relationships with patients beyond discharge while supporting long-term recovery success.

"At Kipu, we are focused on helping our customers deliver better care across the entire patient journey," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu Health. "The acquisition of Team Recovery Technologies is a natural next step in that mission. By bringing patient engagement and alumni support into our platform, we are empowering providers to stay connected with patients long after treatment ends—improving outcomes while building stronger, more sustainable organizations."

Team Recovery Technologies is a recognized leader in alumni engagement solutions, serving more than 150 treatment centers across the United States. The company's digital solutions assist providers to build and engage alumni communities, improve retention, reduce relapse rates, and support value-based care initiatives.

By integrating Team Recovery Technologies' capabilities into the Kipu platform, providers will benefit from a seamless, end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between treatment and long-term recovery. This more connected experience will enhance outcomes while strengthening operational performance.

"We've always believed that treatment isn't episodic; it's the beginning of a lifelong journey," said Colton Morgan, CEO of Team Recovery Technologies. "Our focus has always been on helping clients stay connected across every stage of care, building strong alumni communities that support long-term recovery. Partnering with Kipu allows us to expand that mission and make a meaningful impact at scale. I'm excited about what we can build together."

This acquisition builds on the successful partnership Kipu and Team Recovery Technologies established in 2025, which integrated alumni engagement tools directly into the Kipu platform to enhance continuity of care and support value-based treatment models.

"Team Recovery Technologies' solutions have demonstrated measurable impact for providers, and its alumni engagement technology improves long-term patient success," said Edwards. "Behavioral health organizations using the enhanced Kipu platform will enjoy significantly improved alumni engagement and referral readmissions, helping drive both clinical success and business growth."

As the behavioral health industry continues to evolve, providers are increasingly seeking unified technology platforms that reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and deliver measurable outcomes. With the addition of Team Recovery Technologies, Kipu further strengthens its position as the industry's most comprehensive technology platform. This acquisition positions Kipu to better support providers across clinical, financial, operational, and engagement workflows.

For more information about Kipu Health and Team Recovery Technologies, visit: www.kipuhealth.com.

About Kipu Health

Kipu, the leader in behavioral health technology, powers more than 5 million episodes of care annually across 6,000 facilities and 150,000 users. Built as the industry's first intelligent operating system and powered by Kipu Helix, Kipu supports customers throughout the entire patient journey — from intake to admission, treatment, follow-up, billing, and regulatory compliance. Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals. www.kipuhealth.com

About Team Recovery Technologies

Team Recovery Technologies provides mobile app solutions and strategic coaching for behavioral health programs looking to strengthen alumni engagement, improve outcomes, and reduce recidivism. Their technology empowers treatment centers to build community, maintain patient connections, and track results at scale.

CONTACT: Jay Staunton, [email protected]

SOURCE Kipu Health