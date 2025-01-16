Kipu Health Survey: Leaders Say Tech is Key to Fighting Addiction and Reducing Relapse

84% of behavioral health leaders believe technology can cut relapse rates amid ongoing staffing challenges

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the leading provider of technology solutions for behavioral health, has released findings from its latest behavioral health survey, revealing that 84% of behavioral health leaders believe technology can play a transformative role in addressing the addiction crisis and reducing relapse rates. The survey also highlights persistent concerns over staffing shortages, administrative burdens, and employee burnout—challenges that leaders believe advanced technology and AI-driven solutions can help mitigate.

Kipu's survey, The State of Behavioral Healthcare: 2025 Outlook, provides insights into the current state of behavioral healthcare from those who know it best: the people delivering the services. The survey captures perspectives from leadership, clinical staff, and non-clinical staff across behavioral health facilities, highlighting challenges, successes, and priorities for the future.

"As the trusted advisor in behavioral health technology, Kipu is perfectly positioned to uncover the critical trends and opportunities that are shaping the future of behavioral health," said Carina Edwards, CEO at Kipu Health. "Our 2025 Behavioral Health Survey goes beyond simply identifying challenges—it reveals the potential for positive change, highlighting the priorities that will drive growth, innovation, and improved care across the field."

Common themes identified by Kipu go across leadership, clinical, and non-clinical roles. The leading challenges include staffing shortages, administrative burdens, and the need for technology upgrades. The following reflect data trends identified by Kipu:

Staffing shortages, administrative burdens, and the need for technology upgrades are central concerns across behavioral health facilities.

Respondents across all groups believe technology is critical to addressing the addiction crisis.

Burnout remains a major issue for staff, despite leadership's belief that they are managing burnout effectively.

Each group is facing its own set of challenges: Leadership is focused on workforce development and technology investments. Clinical staff need streamlined administrative processes and effective outcomes tracking. Non-clinical staff are facing challenges related to billing complexities and compliance requirements.



Survey respondents included: behavioral health leaders from the c-suite, as well as vice presidents and directors; clinical staff like therapists and doctors; and non-clinical staff encompassing billing specialists and administrative coordinators. Collectively, their input sheds light on where the field stands today and how it can evolve to provide better care and operational effectiveness.

"Despite these challenges, there is a shared sense of optimism for growth through improved technology, expanded access to care, and a focus on effective outcomes," said Edwards. "Moving forward, behavioral health facilities must invest in technology, workforce development, and care access initiatives to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. By addressing these key areas, the field can ensure a more sustainable and responsive behavioral health system for the future."

