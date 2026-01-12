Kipu Introduces the First Intelligent Operating System for Behavioral Healthcare Industry

New Kipu Helix Platform and Kipu Circle Partner Ecosystem unveiled during JPM Week

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the leading technology platform for behavioral healthcare, today announced significant company momentum driven by strong customer growth, national scale, partner ecosystem growth and the launch of Kipu Helix, Kipu's new intelligent operating system purpose-built for behavioral healthcare. The announcement coincides with Kipu's participation in JPM Week, surrounding the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, where the company is engaging with investors and industry leaders on the future of AI-powered care delivery.

Kipu now supports more than 1,800 behavioral healthcare customers across 6,000 locations nationwide, powering more than 5 million episodes of care. Customers range from residential and outpatient providers to opioid treatment programs (OTPs) and large, multi-state organizations. This dramatic growth reflects Kipu's scale, trust, and leadership in a rapidly evolving market.

"Behavioral healthcare providers are being asked to do more with less, while navigating increasing clinical, regulatory, and financial complexity," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu.

"The introduction of Kipu Helix is designed to become the foundation providers can rely on for delivering high-quality care and critical business operations by using one partner, one platform, one data model, and one AI intelligence."

Addressing Complexity Through Platform Innovation Behavioral healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented operational complexity, driven by rising demand for care, workforce shortages, increasing regulatory requirements, and mounting financial pressure.

Powered by a single AI intelligence data model and user experience, Kipu Helix brings together:

Patient outreach and admissions

Care delivery and clinical documentation

Revenue cycle management and billing

Compliance and regulatory workflows

Analytics and executive insights

By eliminating fragmented point solutions, Kipu Helix is designed to accelerate time-to-care, improve patient experience and outcomes, enhance clinical productivity, and strengthen financial performance.

AI-Driven Impact Across Clinical and Financial Operations

AI is deeply embedded throughout the Kipu Helix platform, helping providers reduce administrative burden, improve documentation quality, strengthen compliance readiness, and prevent revenue leakage by connecting clinical and financial data in real time. By surfacing actionable operational and financial insights, Kipu enables leaders to make faster, more informed decisions across their organizations.

"Kipu's approach to AI is practical and purpose-built for behavioral healthcare," Edwards added. "When Banyan Treatment Centers implemented Kipu Intelligence, the organization experienced dramatic improvements across clinical notes and documentation. This kind of real-world ROI underscores the Kipu value prop: reducing friction, improving outcomes, and creating measurable impact for providers."

Banyan Treatment Centers, which operates 19 facilities nationwide, reported the following improvements:

Documentation times decreased by 42% percent across 22 tracked studies, including: 67% reduction in time spent completing Biopsychosocial Assessments 60% reduction in time spent on new client documentation 70% reduction in time spent on existing client documentation 90% reduction in time spent on AMA/AD notes

by 42% percent across 22 tracked studies, including: Reduced onboarding time for new employees through a 61% decrease in time to complete assessments.

through a 61% decrease in time to complete assessments. Note compliance increased to 100% for AI-supported users, eliminating the need for corrections or follow-up from supervisor and hidden costs.

Expanding Choice Through the Kipu Circle Ecosystem

Alongside the launch of Kipu Helix, Kipu also announced the expansion of Kipu Circle, its partner ecosystem program designed to give providers access to integrated, best-in-class solutions— without sacrificing simplicity or data integrity.

Kipu Circle enables provider choice while preserving a unified experience, with featured partners including:

Team Recovery – integrated alumni referrals, patient engagement, and alumni management

– integrated alumni referrals, patient engagement, and alumni management Braided.io – integrated automation for pre-admission workflows and customer relationship management systems

– integrated automation for pre-admission workflows and customer relationship management systems Recovery.com – integrated marketing, admissions, and referral management

– integrated marketing, admissions, and referral management Care Predictor – integrated solutions to strengthen patient engagement and therapeutic alliance while improving staff hiring and retention

"As the foundational operating system for behavioral healthcare, Kipu Helix brings together a best-in-class connected ecosystem that allows providers to innovate and grow without fragmentation," Edwards said.

Momentum Heading Into 2026

As behavioral healthcare continues its shift toward AI-enabled, data-driven operations, Kipu's growing customer base, new platform strategy, and expanding ecosystem position the company as a long-term partner for providers navigating industry change.

From April 22-24, Kipu will host Elevate 2026 – the Kipu Customer Conference in Carlsbad, California, bringing together more than 300 treatment providers and 10+ behavioral health technology partners for an immersive three-day experience focused on collaboration, learning, and innovation. The conference will offer two experience tracks tailored to treatment program executives and operational leaders, with master-class sessions, peer-led case studies, strategic insights, and hands-on learning opportunities curated to address today's most pressing challenges.

Elevate 2026 will have a dedicated focus on the impact of AI and intelligent platforms on care delivery and operational performance, helping organizations future-proof their operations and make informed strategic decisions amid rapid industry change.

Kipu executives will discuss the company's momentum, platform vision, and long-term market outlook at meetings during JPM Week, January 11-13 in San Francisco.

About Kipu Health

Kipu is the leading technology platform supporting more than 6,000 behavioral healthcare facilities nationwide. With the first, intelligent operating system for behavioral healthcare, Kipu powers patient acquisition, care delivery, compliance, and financial performance for providers, their teams and their patients to thrive.

For more information, visit www.kipuhealth.com.

