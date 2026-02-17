Kipu Health Launches Elevate 2026, Bringing AI Innovation and Executive Strategies to Behavioral Healthcare

Inaugural Customer Conference showcases the Kipu Helix Intelligent Operating System, reshaping how behavioral health organizations scale, operate, and deliver care

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence redefines what's possible in healthcare, Kipu brings that transformation directly to behavioral health leaders. Today, the company announced Elevate 2026 — the Kipu Customer Conference — a curated executive forum designed to equip providers with the strategy, technology, and peer insights needed to lead in an AI-driven era.

Hosted April 22–24 in Carlsbad, California, Elevate 2026 convenes executive leaders, operators, and administrators from across the behavioral health ecosystem for peer-led strategy sessions, hands-on programming, and an inside look at how Kipu's Intelligent Operating System, Kipu Helix, is elevating care delivery at scale.

AI Is No Longer Optional — It's Operational

Behavioral health organizations face mounting pressure to meet payer demands, navigate regulatory complexity, and scale operations — all while maintaining clinical excellence. Kipu is meeting this moment with an AI-native platform purpose-built for behavioral health — and customers are already seeing transformative results, including 50% reductions in documentation time, improved utilization review outcomes, and reimagined clinical workflows that return hours back to direct patient care.

"The behavioral health industry is at an inflection point. AI isn't a future consideration — it's delivering measurable impact for our customers right now," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu Health. "Our customers are cutting documentation time in half, improving UR outcomes, and fundamentally shifting how their teams spend their day — less time in screens, more time with patients. Elevate 2026 is where leaders will see what's possible when AI is purpose-built for behavioral health."

Learn From the Leaders Elevating Care and Operations

Elevate 2026 uniquely features executive-led sessions from leading treatment providers such as Banyan Treatment Centers, Community Medical Systems, Recovery Unplugged, Guardian Recovery, Sanford Behavioral Health, Pathways Recovery Centers, California Healing Centers, New Freedom and more.

Through closed executive sessions and dedicated administrator tracks, attendees will engage in candid peer discussions on AI adoption, workforce strategy, operational maturity, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

In executive sessions such as "AI Strategies for Clinical Productivity, Operational Efficiency & Treatment Outcomes", customers will focus on strategies for achieving AI excellence — presenting how they did it, the outcomes they've driven, and the best practices other organizations can implement immediately. This isn't theoretical. It's a hands-on, practitioner-led experience designed so attendees leave with actionable strategies they can put to work the day they return. More information on the agenda can be found here.

"At its core, Elevate is about investing in the people who power this industry," Edwards added. "We're putting our most innovative customers on stage to share what's working — because when behavioral health leaders learn from each other, patients, families, and entire communities benefit."

About Elevate 2026

Elevate 2026 features two dedicated experience tracks for executive leaders and Kipu administrators, 10+ behavioral health technology partners, and programming designed for strategic decision-making and the practical adoption of AI — all through the lens of recovery-centered care.

Registration is now open. View the agenda and curate your Elevate 2026 experience at: www.kipuevents.com

About Kipu Health

Kipu, the leader in behavioral health technology, powers more than 5 million episodes of care annually across 6,000 facilities and 150,000 users. Built as the industry's first intelligent operating system and powered by Kipu Helix, Kipu supports customers throughout the entire patient journey — from intake to admission, treatment, follow-up, billing, and regulatory compliance. Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals.

www.kipuhealth.com

Contact: Jay Staunton 781.790.6023

SOURCE Kipu Health