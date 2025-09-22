Kira Launches High-Yield Virtual USD Bank Accounts Across Latin America

Kira expands access to secure U.S. banking with high-yield savings and instant cross-border payments for Latin America's exporters, freelancers and SMEs.

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira, today announced the launch of its High-Yield Virtual USD Bank Accounts, giving exporters, freelancers, and small businesses across Latin America the ability to open and operate secure, interest-bearing U.S. dollar accounts from anywhere in the region.

AU, one of the largest mining exporter platforms in South America, is among the first clients to leverage Kira's new infrastructure.

"At AU, our customers are hardworking small business exporters in Colombia who rely on Kira's infrastructure to get paid daily. With Kira, they can easily open a virtual USD bank account from anywhere in the world," said Mauricio Mayorga, CEO of AU. "We serve as the financial partner of Colombia's mining sector, connecting miners, families, and companies with inclusive financial tools. Our mission is to remove barriers and drive the economic and social development of the communities who depend on this industry."

Purpose-Built for Global Trade & High-Growth Sectors

Kira's High-Yield Virtual USD Accounts are designed as white-label financial infrastructure for companies, platforms, and entrepreneurs engaged in cross-border trade and global services. The solution enables accounts to be opened in minutes, with interest, instant international payments, and without the high costs or red tape of traditional banking.

With Kira's platform, partners get access to:

3rd-Party Payments : Accept payments from customers without additional KYC/B friction.

: Accept payments from customers without additional KYC/B friction. Profit Center : Earn up to 12% APY through Kira's high-yield pools.

: Earn up to 12% APY through Kira's high-yield pools. Industry-Ready : Built for high-risk and underserved industries such as financial services, crypto , gambling , precious metals, and more.

: Built for high-risk and underserved industries such as financial services, , , precious metals, and more. Frictionless Onboarding : Onboard customers via API or manual workflows—no duplicate KYC/B required.

: Onboard customers via API or manual workflows—no duplicate KYC/B required. API or Plug & Play : Deploy via robust APIs or launch in as little as 48 hours with plug-and-play tools.

: Deploy via robust APIs or launch in as little as 48 hours with plug-and-play tools. Named Accounts : Accounts are issued directly in the name of individuals or small businesses.

: Accounts are issued directly in the name of individuals or small businesses. Dynamic Investment Options : Configure yield strategies with U.S. Treasury bonds or BlackRock ETFs.

: Configure yield strategies with U.S. Treasury bonds or BlackRock ETFs. Secure Custody: Assets are custodied with the U.S. government, BlackRock, and other trusted securities partners.

Leadership Vision

"At Kira, our mission is to build the infrastructure for next-generation financial services for the next billion people," said Edrizio De La Cruz, CEO and Co-Founder of Kira. "As an immigrant, I experienced firsthand how difficult it is to move money across borders. With Kira, businesses and individuals can now do it seamlessly. This isn't just a bank account—it's an investment product and a cross-border wallet, all in one."

About Kira

Kira is a next-generation fintech infrastructure platform enabling enterprises and startups to launch embedded financial products powered by stablecoins and AI-driven automation. With $3 million in revenue in its first year, Kira delivers a unified stack that includes AI-powered payments, treasury management, compliance workflows, and global payouts.

Trusted by enterprises and startups across Latin America and beyond, Kira is founded by fintech veterans from Arcus, Clip, Stori, and Littio. The company is backed by leading investors and operators with a proven track record of building and scaling financial technology at a global level.

Learn more: kirafin.ai

