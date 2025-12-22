Kira Partners with Spin by OXXO to Enable Seamless Money Movement From The United States to Mexico

- Thanks to a strategic partnership with Kira* Millions of people in the United States can now send money to Mexico easily, quickly, and securely, directly into Spin by OXXO accounts.

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spin by OXXO has introduced a new way for people in Mexico to receive funds from the United States, through a partnership with Kira, an all-in-one infrastructure to launch embedded fintech products, supercharged by vertical AI agents and stablecoins. Kira improves the money transfer experience by enabling anyone in the United States to send funds to Mexico through both digital and in-person channels. The solution is built around a user-first design, with a simple payment flow and near-instant delivery, offering a more accessible alternative to traditional remittance services.

With this integration, any Spin by OXXO account holder in Mexico can receive funds from the United States in minutes, without needing to download additional apps. Spin by OXXO currently has 9.9 million active users.

Funds can be sent in cash at any of the 90,000+ Kira network locations in the United States, or via debit card. The process is straightforward: the recipient in Mexico generates a payment link from the Spin by OXXO app and shares it via messaging with the sender in the U.S., who completes the transfer through Kira's platform in just a few minutes.

"This integration represents another step forward in our commitment to strengthening financial inclusion in Mexico and delivering solutions that respond to real needs. By enabling a new way to receive funds from the United States, we are bringing technology closer to people who have historically been outside the financial system, simplifying a process that directly impacts millions of families," said Ricardo Olmos, Director of Spin by OXXO.

"As an immigrant, I know how meaningful it is to support family back home in a way that is simple and dignified. This partnership with Spin by OXXO delivers practical solutions to families who rely on remittances, making the process more accessible for everyone," said Beto Díaz, Co-Founder of Kira.

According to the Bank of Mexico, the country received a record USD $64 billion in remittances in 2024 — a vital source of income for millions of households, particularly in communities with limited access to financial services.

With this new option, Spin by OXXO offers a more affordable, convenient, and accessible service, removing technological barriers and allowing families to receive funds within minutes, with 24/7 availability and no waiting in line.

Once the funds are deposited into a Spin by OXXO account, users can withdraw cash at any of the 24,000+ OXXO stores in Mexico, or use their account for in-store and online payments, transfers, and mobile top-ups, among other services. Through this partnership, Spin by OXXO strengthens its role in the high-impact cross-border payments corridor between the United States and Mexico, expanding its digital financial services ecosystem.

About Spin by OXXO

Spin by OXXO® is a digital account backed by OXXO that allows users to make transfers, payments, and card purchases with a Visa card, as well as deposit and withdraw cash at more than 20,000 OXXO stores across Mexico. It operates under the trade name of Compropago, S.A. de C.V., an Electronic Payment Funds Institution authorized and regulated under Mexico's Fintech Law.

For more information, visit www.spinbyoxxo.com.mx .

About Kira

Founded in 2024, Kira builds financial infrastructure that enables any company to launch fintech products globally. Its platform combines stablecoins, AI-powered automated compliance tools, and plug-and-play APIs, connecting emerging markets with the global economy while eliminating traditional friction in cross-border payments.

For more information, visit https://www.kirafin.ai/ .

