Kirby Bates Associates Expands Services and Scope with Acquisition of Tyler & Company

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To further extend the broad range of expertise and expand service levels to healthcare executives and care delivery organization clients, Kirby Bates Associates and Tyler & Company today announced the merger of their business operations. The unified organization will operate under the Kirby Bates Associates brand.

"Tyler & Company offers an exciting opportunity for Kirby Bates to strengthen its service and scope in healthcare executive leadership," said Melissa A. Fitzpatrick, MSN, RN, FAAN, president of Kirby Bates Associates and Tyler & Company. "With its range of high-profile clients and service expertise, Tyler & Company's complementary offerings are highly aligned to Kirby Bates' strategy to lead the market by expanding services throughout the C-suite and across the continuum of care."

"The merging of Tyler & Company into Kirby Bates presents a major growth opportunity for both businesses," added Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare, the parent company of Kirby Bates Associates and Tyler & Company. "By combining the organizations into one, we will be able to effectively meet even more of our clients' existing and emerging needs, benefiting healthcare leaders and care delivery organizations across the country."

Tyler & Company, a national leader in healthcare executive search for over 40 years, has helped clients achieve their strategic imperatives by recruiting and placing mission-margin, results-oriented talent. Tyler & Company joined the Jackson Healthcare family of companies in 2013.

Kirby Bates Associates is the leading executive search and interim leadership firm providing high-performing leaders to healthcare C-suites across the nation. Over the last 30 years, it has evolved to serve clients' leadership needs. In 2017, the company became part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies.

About Tyler & Company

Among the first search firms to specialize in healthcare, academic medicine and life sciences executive leadership solutions, Tyler & Company's partnership approach prioritizes clients' strategic goals. Recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Search Firms," the company brings exclusive specialization and national presence combined with a partnership approach. Clients choose Tyler & Company based on its experience, scope and breadth of a large firm with the high-touch service, responsiveness and flexibility of a smaller organization. Learn more at www.tylerandco.com

About Kirby Bates Associates

Led and operated by successful healthcare executives, Kirby Bates Associates drives organizations to achieve sustainable outcomes and advance organizations' key initiatives through Executive Search, Interim Leadership and Executive Advisory Services. Kirby Bates has the firsthand clinical operations experience to recognize organizational challenges, understand their implications and present mission-margin, results-focused solutions. It is known nationally for its inclusive approaches and the clinical, operational and financial acumen it brings to each engagement. Learn more at www.kirbybates.com.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

