Kirk Badii Announces Badii Group Private Wealth Management Will Host the Inaugural Badii Group Cup Golf Event in 2024

News provided by

Badii Group Private Wealth Management

21 Dec, 2023, 12:21 ET

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii is excited to announce the inaugural Badii Group Cup, organized by Badii Group Private Wealth Management, to be held at the Streamsong Resort in Florida. This three-day golf event will be held in early 2024 and will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs, investment bankers, mergers and acquisitions attorneys, and private equity executives who all serve middle-market business owners.

Continue Reading
Kirk Badii. CEO of Badii Group Private Wealth Management (second from left)
Kirk Badii. CEO of Badii Group Private Wealth Management (second from left)

This special event is intended to offer business owners a chance to explore the topics of succession, transition, and estate planning in a relaxed and comfortable setting, similar to a casual golf trip with friends. The event will feature private dining experiences with various service providers, one-on-one sessions, and excellent networking and golfing opportunities.

"This event will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for private business owners to connect with my personal network of resources in a relaxed, off-site setting. These resources can assist them in advancing their companies to the next level and prepare for the life-changing exit they've always envisioned," said Kirk Badii.

SOURCE Badii Group Private Wealth Management

Also from this source

Badii Group Private Wealth Management has been honored with the "2023 Best of Southlake Award"

Badii Group Private Wealth Management has been honored with the "2023 Best of Southlake Award"

Kirk Badii and his investment firm Badii Group Private Wealth Management have won the 2023 Best of Southlake Award in the Investment Management...
Kirk Badii Wins Flight in the 2023 Maridoe Member-Guest

Kirk Badii Wins Flight in the 2023 Maridoe Member-Guest

Congratulations to Kirk Badii, owner of the boutique investment firm Badii Group Private Wealth Management, and his playing partner, Private Equity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.