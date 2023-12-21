Kirk Badii Announces Badii Group Private Wealth Management Will Host the Inaugural Badii Group Cup Golf Event in 2024

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii is excited to announce the inaugural Badii Group Cup, organized by Badii Group Private Wealth Management, to be held at the Streamsong Resort in Florida. This three-day golf event will be held in early 2024 and will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs, investment bankers, mergers and acquisitions attorneys, and private equity executives who all serve middle-market business owners.

Kirk Badii. CEO of Badii Group Private Wealth Management (second from left)

This special event is intended to offer business owners a chance to explore the topics of succession, transition, and estate planning in a relaxed and comfortable setting, similar to a casual golf trip with friends. The event will feature private dining experiences with various service providers, one-on-one sessions, and excellent networking and golfing opportunities.

"This event will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for private business owners to connect with my personal network of resources in a relaxed, off-site setting. These resources can assist them in advancing their companies to the next level and prepare for the life-changing exit they've always envisioned," said Kirk Badii.

