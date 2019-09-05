Kirk Donaldson joins Aprecia to Lead Global Business Development

"We are excited to add Kirk to our team as we strengthen and expand our strategic partnerships," said Chris Gilmore, Aprecia's Chief Executive Officer. "Aprecia is at an inflection point for partner growth and support, and Kirk's pharmaceutical lifecycle management experience, from drug innovation through product commercialization, will be critical in guiding Aprecia's approach to partnerships."

"I am excited about the opportunity to build alliances that deliver innovative answers to patient issues leveraging our leading-edge technology platform," said Donaldson. "Existing oral drug delivery challenges guide us to novel medicines for unmet consumer needs, and I look forward to working with our partners to find those solutions for patients across the globe."

Donaldson joins Aprecia from MEDPACE where he served as the Associate Director of Account Management. Prior to MEDPACE, he held various management position at Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific), including Senior Global Business/Alliance Manager. Donaldson started his pharmaceutical career with Prasco, where he served as the Manager of Business Analytics.

About Aprecia

Founded in 2004, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015. Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Without compression during the 3DP manufacturing process, engineered and coated particles such as taste masking and modified release are possible on a large dose products (over a 1000mg). Aprecia directly owns a patent estate for novel 3DP machines and pharmaceutical 3DP applications and licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

