Kirkland's Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Kirklands-Recalls-Chests-of-Drawers-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Black Wash Mirrored Chests and Six-Drawer Camille Chests

Hazard: The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).

Remedy: Refund, Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and place them in a room away from children. Consumers can return the chests to a Kirkland's store and receive a refund or contact Kirkland's to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and schedule a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

Consumer Contact:

Kirkland's toll-free at 877-541-4855 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email customer.care@kirklands.com, or online at www.kirklands.com and click on Chest Recall under Customer Service at the bottom of the Home Page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3,000

Description:

This recall involves two chests of drawers made from MDF wood. One is mirrored with five drawers and has a black wash finish. It measures 35 inches tall and weighs about 47 pounds. The chest SKU number is 177373. The SKU number can be found on the Kirkland's price label that is attached to the back of the furniture hangtag. The Camille chest has six-drawers and a cream distressed finish. The chest measures 36 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds. The chest SKU number is 145191. The SKU number can be found on the Kirkland's price label that is attached to the back of the furniture hangtag.

Incidents/Injuries: None

Sold At: Kirkland's Stores nationwide and online at www.kirklands.com from January 2016 through May 2019 for about $200.

Importer: The Design House, of Nashville, Tenn. for the Mirrored Chest, and The Crestview Collection, of Memphis, Tenn. for the Six-Drawer Camille Chest

Manufactured in: China

Recall Number: 19-190

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

