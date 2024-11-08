Kirtland Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Branch at Max Q Development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirtland Credit Union (KCU) proudly announces the groundbreaking of its new branch located within the exciting Max Q development, a mixed-use project situated off Gibson Boulevard in partnership with Kirtland Air Force Base through an Enhanced Use Lease (EUL). The ceremony took place on October 18, 2024, marking a significant milestone for both KCU and the local community.

Matt Rarden, President and CEO at Kirtland Credit Union, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This development has been in the works for a long time, and we are excited to be part of something that will greatly enhance the economic vitality of our communities. The Gibson corridor is set to become a vibrant hub, featuring commercial business, retail, and other much needed enhancements."

The new Kirtland Credit Union branch will occupy a one-level, 2,500 square foot space, replacing the current branch at 6440 Gibson Blvd. Construction is set to begin in late October and is expected to be completed by Summer 2025. This modern, full-service location will offer new accounts, mortgages, consumer loans, and wealth management services, allowing KCU to enhance its footprint and better serve its over 52,000 members.

Rarden added, "We're thrilled to be one of the initial retail businesses in the Max Q development. We have a lot of work ahead, and it's exciting to see the project take shape. We want to thank all our staff, members, partners, and community members for your support. Special thanks to Albuquerque City Councilor Nichole Rogers (District 6, ABQ's Southeast Heights) for coming out to help us break ground!"

Kirtland Credit Union is collaborating with NewGround International, a firm specializing in credit union developments, to lead the branch's design-build process. This move to the Max Q location not only enhances the security and functionality of KCU's operations but also aligns with the credit union's broader expansion strategy across New Mexico.

About Kirtland Credit Union

Established in 1958, Kirtland Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative dedicated to improving the economic well-being and quality of life for its members. With over one billion in assets, KCU operates eight branch locations across Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas, NM. The new branch at Max Q will further KCU's mission to provide convenient banking options and expanded access to essential financial services.

