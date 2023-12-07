Kisco Senior Living Debuts in Boston with Signature Retirement Community, The Newbury of Brookline

Renderings

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BROOKLINE, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kisco Senior Living proudly introduces its premier lifestyle brand, Kisco Signature, to the Boston area with The Newbury of Brookline. Part of Kisco's upscale portfolio, the community development is situated on the historic Newbury College site, revitalizing landmarks such as the meticulously restored Mitton House with sophisticated accommodations and a comprehensive spectrum of care services. The Newbury, opening in fall 2024, exemplifies Kisco's dedication to delivering exceptional living experiences and will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residence options. A second Kisco Signature project may join Newbury in the Boston area, with a potential announcement coming next year.

Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco, remarked, "Kisco's entrance into Boston marks a significant milestone. The Newbury of Brookline not only respects the site's educational legacy but also introduces our holistic approach to wellness, which targets both mind and body. Kisco Signature seeks to support our residents' desires to live healthy, purposeful lives, and we're excited to introduce our exclusive and elevated concept of senior living to Boston."

Historic Restoration Meets Modern Luxury

The architectural design of The Newbury pays tribute to Brookline's history, with the restoration of Mitton House at its core, while simultaneously infusing spaces with contemporary amenities. Residents will revel in luxurious spaces, each appointed with high-end finishes, amidst the historic backdrop of Brookline. Every detail will offer a living experience that embraces the concept and comfort of high-end hospitality. With 190,000 square feet of new construction and 20,000 square feet of restoration to the historic Mitton House, the project includes 81 independent living, 38 assisted living and 40 memory care residences.

The Kisco Signature Lifestyle

Anchored by integrity, dignity and compassion, Kisco Senior Living cultivates a life that offers peace of mind for residents, their families and associates. Kisco Confidence® represents this commitment, prioritizing safety, security, trust, transparency, health and well-being while delivering a five-star lifestyle experience. Kisco's signature wellness program, The Art of Living Well®, takes an integrated approach to the nine dimensions of wellness, including intellectual, spiritual, vocational, physical, emotional and social well-being. With intellectual programming and experiential living at the heart of its wellness offering, The Newbury will provide access to exclusive opportunities and sensory experiences through partnerships with local artisans and nationally recognized organizations.

Exclusive Features and Amenities

The Newbury of Brookline will epitomize elegance. A diverse culinary landscape awaits, from the Skyline Bar, offering breathtaking views of Boston, to Frederick's—a formal dining setting inspired by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Additionally, The Newbury's wellness program will include a robust monthly calendar of intellectual pursuits, group fitness classes and special events, all complemented by modern facilities that include a hydrotherapy spa, saltwater pool, fitness club, and yoga studio. A suite of health care options will include medical concierge services, on-site nursing, wellness monitoring and rehabilitation therapy (fees apply).

ABOUT THE NEWBURY OF BROOKLINE

The Newbury of Brookline, crafted by Kisco Senior Living, stands on the historic grounds of Newbury College in Boston. This Signature senior community offers a sophisticated blend of luxury and comfort with 81 independent living, 38 assisted living, and 40 memory care residences. Residents can indulge in premier amenities, including a heated indoor saltwater pool, a rooftop bar, and a state-of-the-art wellness center. Upholding Kisco's Art of Living Well® philosophy, The Newbury of Brookline integrates the site's storied past with an enriched lifestyle, ensuring a seamless continuum of care and an experience of unmatched excellence in senior living.

ABOUT KISCO SIGNATURE SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., manages 25 diverse senior communities in eight states and the District of Columbia. The company recently launched its Signature communities portfolio, premium locations that offer enhanced hospitality and services. The Newbury of Brookline is one of five Signature communities, joining other noteworthy sites like The Fitzgerald in Washington D.C. Crestavilla in southern California and The Cardinal in Raleigh's prestigious North Hills neighborhood. With a history spanning more than 30 years, Kisco's unique approach is anchored in The Art of Living Well®, a holistic wellness philosophy focusing on intellectual, physical and emotional wellbeing. This programming offers residents a variety of tailored activities and resources to support a fulfilling, active lifestyle. For further information, call 760-804-5900 or visit kiscosignature.com.

