KISS Announces World-Class Gymnast Suni Lee as Brand Ambassador

21-year-old Suni has accomplished more than most her age – Lee won three medals at the 2020 Olympic Games, securing gold as the all-around champion, silver with the team, and bronze on the uneven bars. She remains deeply connected to her roots and is the first Hmong-American to compete at the Olympics. As a self-proclaimed beauty junkie, Suni has become a go-to for her followers on the latest in beauty and lifestyle trends across her platforms, spanning a community of over 3 million people on Instagram and TikTok collectively.

Suni brings her vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence to KISS, aligning perfectly with the brand's commitment to empowering individuals to express their personal style with confidence and ease. Suni is a longtime nail enthusiast and an authentic fan of the Salon X-tend System, which offers flawless, pre-applied & pre-polished gel nail extensions that last for up to 14 days with no damage to your natural nails. Application is simple using its motion activated and ergonomically designed LED Lamp that is included in the starter kit, along with the exclusive Soft Gel Adhesive that ensures a bubble-free and comfortable wear so that customers can seamlessly and affordably enjoy the professional results they expect from the salon without leaving home.

"I am obsessed with nails, which is why I am so excited to partner with KISS as their official Salon X-tend Ambassador. Being a gymnast requires me to move in a way that is flexible, weightless, and strong. I need the same traits when it comes to my manicure & Salon X-tend allows me to do that effortlessly, while also showcasing my individuality, wherever my meets take me," says Suni Lee. "I can't wait to share my favorite looks and inspire others to showcase their unique nail styles as well."

"Our brand has always been one to challenge the status quo, whether that be through unique nail trends and styles or product innovation. We are constantly looking to partner with talent who are not afraid to take risks, both in their industry as well as style," says Kristin Giarrusso, KISS Global Marketing Director. "With a natural affinity for beauty, Suni Lee embodies the essence of what KISS stands for: empowerment, confidence, and authenticity. We are very excited to welcome her to the KISS family and look forward to reaching new heights and inspiring a broader audience together."

In her role as a Brand Ambassador, Suni will be the face of the Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System, and will be featured across the full marketing mix, including creating social media content for the KISS platforms, in support of Salon X-tend. She will also be wearing the nails during competitions and appearances in 2024.

The Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System is available online at kissusa.com and in mass retailers nationwide including ULTA Beauty, Target, Walgreens, CVS, & Walmart. Follow us on Instagram @kissproducts #KISSNails #KISSsalonXtend

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

