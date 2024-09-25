Kissflow launches 2024 Citizen Development Trends Report

Report highlights 83% adoption of Citizen Development programs among top tech leaders; AI and automation seen as critical drivers for innovation.

Kissflow, a leading platform that empowers process owners a.k.a. citizen developers and IT developers to automate internal processes and applications, released its highly anticipated Citizen Development Trends Report 2024, offering valuable insights into how organizations are leveraging Citizen Development (CD) to accelerate digital transformation.

The report, based on a survey conducted with Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from enterprises with over 5,000 employees, reveals significant strides in the adoption of citizen development.

Kissflow Citizen Development Survey 2024 - Report Highlights

Citizen development is transforming how organizations approach digital transformation, by empowering non-IT employees to design, build, and deploy departmental applications, processes and tasks using low-code/no-code platforms. This movement allows non-IT business users — known as 'citizen developers' — to create solutions tailored to their specific needs without relying on the IT department.

Key Findings:

High Adoption and Strategic Importance : 83% of tech leaders have implemented a Citizen Development program, with 92% agreeing that it plays a vital role in achieving their digital transformation objectives. Among those surveyed, 56% have prioritized CD as a top initiative and allocated dedicated funding.

: 83% of tech leaders have implemented a Citizen Development program, with 92% agreeing that it plays a vital role in achieving their digital transformation objectives. Among those surveyed, 56% have prioritized CD as a top initiative and allocated dedicated funding. Accelerating Innovation : 62% of respondents believe that Citizen Development significantly accelerates digital transformation, by empowering employees outside of IT to build and deploy their own solutions. Operations and HR departments are cited as the leading adopters of CD.

: 62% of respondents believe that Citizen Development significantly accelerates digital transformation, by empowering employees outside of IT to build and deploy their own solutions. Operations and HR departments are cited as the leading adopters of CD. Tangible Business Benefits : Organizations are seeing faster responses to market changes, increased innovation, and reduced IT backlogs. 76% of tech leaders expect faster response times, and 75% anticipate increased solution customization, as a direct result of embracing citizen development in their organization.

: Organizations are seeing faster responses to market changes, increased innovation, and reduced IT backlogs. 76% of tech leaders expect faster response times, and 75% anticipate increased solution customization, as a direct result of embracing citizen development in their organization. Enhanced Productivity: 58% of respondents predict that implementing Citizen Development will lead to over a 10% increase in individual productivity, by streamlining workflows and reducing inefficiencies.

"Citizen Development is no longer a concept for the future. It is already driving digital transformation in organizations around the world," said Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow. "Organizations that have been early adopters of this paradigm are seeing transformative results, across the enterprise. This report shows that by empowering non-IT professionals to contribute to application development, businesses can innovate faster, reduce backlogs, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market," Suresh further added.

Challenges and Concerns:

While the report highlights the immense potential of Citizen Development, it also identifies key challenges.

Data security remains the top concern for 44% of CIOs, followed by the need for seamless integration with existing IT infrastructures.

Governance and the lack of training for citizen developers are also noted as significant challenges that organizations must address to unlock the full potential of CD.

To read the full report, visit: https://kissflow.com/citizen-development/citizen-development-trends-report/

About Kissflow

Kissflow is the only platform that offers both no-code and low-code capabilities, enabling organizations to automate business processes at scale. The platform allows non-technical process owners (citizen developers) to automate workflows and processes with no programming skills, while also providing IT teams with tools to develop more complex business applications. With global brands like Pepsi, McDermott, and Motorola Solutions relying on Kissflow, the platform is recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester, and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is a pioneer in the low-code/no-code space and continues to innovate in digital operations.

