KIT KAT® Brand Expands DUOS Line with New KIT KAT® DUOS MOCHA + CHOCOLATE

"The expanding DUOS line is special because we can explore both flavor innovation and flavor pairings," said Amy Minderman, senior manager KIT KAT ® brand. "Consumers clamor for the latest and greatest from the KIT KAT ® brand and we believe our newest star will not disappoint; with real coffee bits wrapped in a mocha flavored creme surrounding the undeniable KIT KAT ® wafer, what's not to love."

Flavor innovation remains a top priority for the brand as fans continue to show their love and desire for new possibilities. Throughout the years, KIT KAT® brand has released highly anticipated, limited edition flavors outside the DUOS line, including Witch's Brew (Marshmallow), Birthday Cake, Pumpkin Pie, Raspberry Crème, Apple Pie and Lemon Crisp.

KIT KAT® DUOS MOCHA + CHOCOLATE is that delicious combo of mocha coffee flavor and chocolate layering the KIT KAT® wafer everyone knows and loves. It will be available at stores nationwide beginning in November 2020 in both standard size (1.5 oz.) and king size (3 oz.) bars. (Standard SRP $1.11, King SRP $1.66).

Stay tuned to find out how to get an exclusive first taste of DUOS MOCHA + CHOCOLATE!

About Hershey

Hershey, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.



For over 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically, and sustainably. Hershey's founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

SOURCE The Hershey Company

