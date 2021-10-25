KIT KAT® Drops Irresistibly Breakable Group Costume for Your Halloween Crew

"Group costumes can be really hard to choose when you have so many people that need to agree, but luckily everyone loves and can agree on KIT KAT®," said Benita Chang-Godoy, Senior Brand Manager of KIT KAT®. "It's time to bring the perfect four-person Halloween costume that is a show-stopper to wear together but also really fun to break apart."

Standing seven feet tall and boasting four chocolate wafers covered with a magnetic wrapper, this four-person human sized KIT KAT® replica is a truly sweet trick-or-treating getup. Named the "Most Creative Four-Person Costume of 2021" by the Halloween & Costume Association, this costume is all fun and games until someone in your crew breaks apart in the satisfying fashion KIT KAT® fans find irresistible.

"Halloween costumes seem to get more and more creative each year, and 2021 has been no exception," said Aneisha McMillan, public relations director of the Halloween & Costume Association. "Group costumes are trending, and KIT KAT® is turning heads with their new costume, which is large enough to fit four people – how fun!"

Want to try on these exclusive, wearable wafers for yourself? KIT KAT® is giving you a shot to wear the epic, larger-than-life KIT KAT® costume with your crew, simply by tagging three people that you could rock the look with on KIT KAT®'s Instagram or Facebook channels.

One lucky squad will be selected to win a customized KIT KAT® costume just in time for Halloween and, with it, probably win every costume contest too. Full contest rules* can be found here.

Grab your friends and join in on KIT KAT®'s Halloween fun! This costume will leave you and your trick-or-treating crew asking one question…to break, or not to break?

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 (except 19 in AL/NE and 21 in MS) years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 10/25/21 at 9:00:00 AM ET and ends 10/27/21 at 11:59:59 PM ET. For Official Rules and full details, including how to enter, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://campaign.rtm.com/KitKatSweepstakes/. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com or https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/media/news-releases.html

