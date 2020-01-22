Kitchen Appliance Brand Influences Purchase Decision

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted Kitchen Appliance Study, consumers are becoming more concerned with the brand name of appliances in their kitchen, in addition to efficiency and quality. Solitary brands are capturing and dominating the trust of people across multiple different appliance segments within home kitchens, reflecting a changing condition in which the brand name is at the forefront of the purchase decision.

Bosch ranks highest in trust among kitchen appliance brands according to Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted ® Kitchen Appliance Study. The Bosch brand happens to be the most trusted in all kitchen appliance product categories measured in the study including refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher brands. The annual study examines trust among residential customers actively shopping for a specific kitchen appliance. More than 30,000 consumers throughout the United States participated in the study in which they reported how much they trust different brands within each category measured.

"We found in our 2020 study that Bosch is the brand that people trust the most when shopping for kitchen appliances," said Lifestory Research President Eric Snider. "When people are evaluating the merits of purchasing a new home, or when they are actively looking to replace the appliances in their kitchen, they tell us that brand matters. In the case of kitchen appliance, we find that product features and functionality are falling behind the brand name when it comes to how people shop."

America's Most Trusted® is an annual study performed by Lifestory Research in which over 30,000 opinions are collected each year to identify the brand's people trust the most. Trust is measured through the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score which identifies customers that are trust advocates and trust antagonists.

America's Most Trusted Dishwasher Brand

In the Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted® study, consumers indicated their level of trust among the most recognized brands in the category. Study participants responses identified 8 brands that were widely known and recognized among people who indicated that they were actively considering a new dishwasher for their home. Trust was measured with the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score which measures the trust people hold of brands in multiple different product categories. Scores are standardized across more than 300 brands and product segments included in the study, and then rank ordered within each segment.

As the 2020 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher brand, Bosch produced a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.1. The other top trusted dishwasher brands in order included (2) Maytag, (3) Whirlpool, (4) KitchenAid, and (5) Samsung, followed by LG, Kenmore, GE, Frigidaire, and Amana. The 2020 ranking is based on 12,253 opinions of people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a dishwasher.

America's Most Trusted® Microwave Brand

The Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted® Microwave brand is Bosch. As the 2020 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Microwave brand, Bosch received the 5 Star Trust Rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.2 among people actively shopping for a new microwave. The most trusted microwave brands, in order, were Bosch, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag, GE, Frigidaire, Panasonic, Amana, Sharp, Westinghouse, Oster, and MagicChef. The 2020 ranking is based on 11,304 opinions of people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new microwave. To be considered, brands needed to receive enough survey responses to achieve a 95% confidence level with no more than a 3% margin of error. If a brand had a low brand awareness and did not have enough brand judgments, it was excluded from the national rankings.

America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator Brand

The Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator brand is Bosch. Bosch received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (111.6) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted refrigerator appliance brands in the 2020 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator Study. The most trusted refrigerator brands, in order, were Bosch, Maytag, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Other brands in the study included KitchenAid, LG, GE, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Amana. The 2020 ranking is based on 13,364 opinions of people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new refrigerator.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on the opinions of thousands of people actively shopping products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seeks to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark. No advertising use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

