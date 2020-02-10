Kitchen Cabinet Demand to Grow 4.6% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for kitchen cabinets is projected to rise 4.6% annually to $17.3 billion 2023, with unit demand totaling 101.8 million. Gains will be supported by:

homeowner interest in installing more and larger cabinets to provide additional storage space for foodstuffs and kitchenware

design trends, such as kitchen islands and counter-style seating, which incorporate more cabinets into residential kitchens

manufacturer efforts to include more amenities – such as LED lighting, pull-out shelves, and racks – in kitchen cabinets that boost their average sale price

Base cabinets accounted for the largest share of kitchen cabinet demand in 2018 and will continue to do so through 2023. However, tall and wall cabinets will post the more rapid demand gains as consumers increasingly opt for these cabinets (instead of such options as open shelving and racks) to provide increased storage space.

Demand for tall cabinets is expected to rise at the most rapid pace of all cabinet types, growing 5.0% annually to $2.8 billion in 2023. Demand for these cabinets will be boosted by:

consumer interest in larger cabinets that offer more storage space for foodstuffs and dishware

consumers installing tall cabinets to store large kitchen equipment, such as mixers, to allow for more counter space

homeowner interest in installing tall cabinets to create visual contrasts to base and wall cabinets in kitchens

