KITCHEN IN 'THE NEW AMERICAN HOME' TAKES COMFORTABLE LUXURY TO NEXT LEVEL

Signature Kitchen Suite Appliances Featured in 2024 IBS Show Home

Support Ultimate Entertaining Lifestyle, Deliver Pro-Level Functionality

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury kitchen in The New American Home® (TNAH) supports the ultimate entertaining lifestyle with pro-level functionality thanks to industry-first luxury appliances from Signature Kitchen Suite. For this official show home of the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show,® the National Association of Home Builders named the trailblazing luxury kitchen appliance brand Platinum Partner for the fifth consecutive year.

Signature Kitchen Suite appliances take center stage at The New American Home®, marking the fifth year the luxury kitchen appliance brand has been named Platinum Partner for the official show home of the International Builders' Show.® c. 2023 Levy Ellyson/501 Studios Made for entertaining, the home’s open and inviting kitchen features the award-winning line of Signature Kitchen Suite luxury appliances including the 48-inch French Door Refrigerator and 48-inch Pro Rangetop with Built-in Sous Vide, Induction and Gas modalities. c. 2023 Levy Ellyson/501 Studios

This 7,722-square-foot home, found in the foothills of Ascaya, boasts scenic views of the Las Vegas skyline. The unique design of the home was inspired by the beautiful landscape and abundant light. By incorporating a variety of color schemes, Sun West Custom Homes, the builder for the project, captured the relaxed ambiance of a "Tulum Resort" in the desert. This incredible show home is the 41st edition of The New American Home® and another example of how this program continues to be on the cutting edge of innovation, technology, and energy efficiency.

According to Jennie March, interior designer with Sun West Custom Homes, "When designing this warm and welcoming luxury residence, the team's vision was to create a sanctuary – a place of beauty and tranquility inspired by natural wood and stone materials with a peaceful color palette. The home inspires relaxation, fresh perspectives and clarity."

Made for entertaining, the home's open and inviting kitchen features the award-winning line of Signature Kitchen Suite luxury built-in appliances, which cater to cooking and wine aficionados, alike. The centerpiece of the main cooking area is the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch pro rangetop, the only one on the market with built-in water bath sous vide, four gas burners and two-zone induction – everything needed to prepare chef-quality meals. It exemplifies the brand's "True to Food" mission of catering to the needs of today's forward-thinking home chefs, known as Technicureans.™

Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning, industry-first 48-inch built-in French door refrigerator-freezer, with its spacious and versatile interior and functionality, is installed along the back wall in the main cooking area. One of the standout features of this ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator is its convertible refrigerator-freezer drawer, which offers five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰ F to -7⁰ F which allows for precise food preservation across various settings. It also includes a Dual Ice Maker with spherical Craft Ice™ to elevate any beverage.

Signature Kitchen Suite's advanced double wall oven flanks the left side of the kitchen, and the expansive island features a built-in microwave oven drawer. The hidden pantry features an integrated 30-inch column refrigerator and 30-inch column freezer that deliver precise preservation technologies for optimized food storage and additional food storage for entertaining.

As a host's dream for entertaining, the main dining area includes a 24-inch wine refrigerator, which features patented Wine Cave™ technology to better preserve at-home collections. The home also features a separate dry-bar area with a 24-inch undercounter wine refrigerator. Multiple Signature Kitchen Suite 24-inch undercounter convertible refrigerator-freezer drawers can be found throughout the home including the dry-bar and primary suite; this industry-first innovation allows homeowners to select from multiple temperature zones depending on their needs – including an option to convert it to full-freezer capacity.

A principal goal of the show home is to maximize housing performance and energy efficiency. This net-zero home achieves key environmental certifications including the National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certification, ENERGY STAR building certification, Indoor airPlus and Net Zero status from the U.S. Green Building Council. Visitors to this week's IBS event can tour the home and learn about countless ideas to incorporate into their own projects.

Signature Kitchen Suite is the luxury appliance brand backed by global technology leader LG Electronics. Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite innovations in TNAH are home appliances, consumer electronics, and advanced HVAC technologies from LG – all delivering unparalleled home connectivity, convenience, performance and energy efficiency to TNAH. The NAHB also selected LG Electronics USA as Platinum Partner for the state-of-the-art showcase house for the fifth consecutive year.

Registered 2024 IBS and KBIS attendees may tour the home during the show hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 27-29. Complimentary shuttle buses are provided and will depart every half hour from the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.TNAH.com .

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's first built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

Signature Kitchen Suite

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

[email protected]

+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)